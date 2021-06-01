Barkha Dutt reported from inside the ICU of a hospital amidst the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, which has shocked people across the board. People on social media are wondering how a ‘journalist’ was permitted to enter the ICU when in Covid-19 cases, even families are not allowed to enter.

Barkha Dutt had earlier come under criticism after the death of her father with netizens accusing her of sensationalizing his death in order to further her personal agenda.

Relatives can’t go inside Covid ICUs to see their loved ones, but tamashbeens with their camera crew can, of course…. pic.twitter.com/7DZRJAPryp — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) June 1, 2021

#VultureJournalism Excerpts from the Video shared. Wonder, why she is always chased away by the Non-@BJP4India ruled states but not here. Relatives are not even allowed to wait in corridor, but this @BDUTT can go into the ICU, Seriously?@BBMPCOMM @DHFWKA @mla_sudhakar @BSYBJP pic.twitter.com/5212GYTnxZ — Suresh N (@surnell) June 1, 2021

Reporting inside ICU.

1. How and why is she being allowed inside ICU? Thats endangering everyone's life.

2. She is worse than a vulture. feeding on dead bodies couldn't quench your thirst @BDUTT ? Now u want to endanger lives of sick patients. Shame! pic.twitter.com/ACIoZzZvwS — औरंगज़ेब (@__phoenix_fire_) June 1, 2021

The hospital management was also criticised for allowing Dutt to enter the ICU.

Hospitals always restrict entry to safeguard critical patients.

Only family members are allowed but during specific hours.

You can't just walk inside an ICU where all patients are critical.

How can a hospital management decide to allow Barkha Dutt?

Isn't this a blatant violation? pic.twitter.com/LLPtyVspuY — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) June 1, 2021

This is extremely shocking.



Vulture Barkha Dutt is now reporting from COVID ICU.



When my Dad was admitted in a COVID hospital—no family member too was allowed to meet him.



This hospital needs to be investigated @CMofKarnataka @Tejasvi_Surya. It’s putting at risk many lives. pic.twitter.com/WIjElIaqvk — Eray Mridula Cather (@ErayCr) June 1, 2021

Who has give @BDUTT permission to risk the life of ppl in ICU ward Dr.Taha shud also be charged for this knowing that how dangerous it cud be for the patients.

Is this even allowed ?? @drmonika_langeh pls guide never seen this in any hospital though @PIBBengaluru pic.twitter.com/FTWwHBu3Rd — Vandana 🙏 Get Vaccinated India 💉 (@im_vandy) June 1, 2021

Barkha Dutt had claimed after her father’s death that the oxygen in the ambulance had run out. However, Sonu, the ambulance driver, said that the oxygen cylinderwas full and Barkha Dutt herself had checked the supply.

“She interrupted me during the journey and repeatedly asked me to check the oxygen supply. I assured her that it was working fine. We had reached the hospital without any issues. We were accompanied by two of her vehicles. The patient’s caretaker was also with him. I had even stood outside the emergency department for 15-20 minutes. The patient also got down from the ambulance without any difficulty,” Sonu had said.