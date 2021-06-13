On June 13, the Bhoomi Pujan for Bhagwan Venkateswara Mandir of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) in Jammu was performed. Union Ministers G Kishen Reddy and Jitendra Singh, along with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, attended the ceremony. 62.06-acre of land at Majeen Village near Jammu was allotted for the temple complex.

In a tweet thread, LG Sinha said that he took part in the much-awaited Bhumi Pujan ceremony of Venkateswara Swamy Temple by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at Majeen, Jammu.

Took part in Bhoomi Pujan and unveiled the plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone in presence of Union MoS Dr Jitendra Singh, Union MoS G Kishan Reddy, Chairman TTD Board and other dignitaries.

The temple construction is expected to be completed in 18 months in two phases costing Rs.33.22 crore. The LG added, “The prestigious project will also include a host of pilgrimage facilities and other Educational & Developmental infrastructure like Veda Pathshala- Classrooms, Hostel Building & staff quarters; pilgrims amenities complex, Kalyanamandapam Vahanamandapam etc.”

Ashish Kohli (DograJournalist) shared a video of the location where the temple is being constructed.

An official spokesperson of TTD said, “Once developed, the TTD infrastructure will be an attraction for pilgrims and tourists in addition to the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and Amarnathji Shrine. He further added that the temple would contribute to the economic growth of the region.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina was also present at the event. he said, “Jammu is a city of temples, and the addition of the most revered Balaji temple in the city would benefit the people.” He further added that the Balaji temple is a blessing for the people of Union Territory and the adjoining states. He said, “It will be an addition in the circuit of various important religious places, including the Vaishno Devi shrine, Bawe Wali Mata, Raghunath temple and Amarnath shrine.”

On April 1 2021, Lt. Governor Sinha-led Jammu and Kashmir administrative council had approved the construction of the temple. The land has been provided on a lease basis for a period of 40 years. TTD will construct the temple, amenities for pilgrims, a spiritual and meditation centre, a Veda Pathashala, residential quarters, parking and offices. TTD had announced temple construction back in 2019. Another temple was announced at Varanasi.