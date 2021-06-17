Thursday, June 17, 2021
Home Politics The churn in Bengal BJP is normal and on expected lines. Here is why...
Editor's picksFeaturedOpinionsPolitics
Updated:

The churn in Bengal BJP is normal and on expected lines. Here is why I don’t worry too much about it

The 18 seat haul in 2019 was unexpected. Following this, the BJP thought it could storm in and sweep Bengal. It turns out the job is much more difficult than they thought. That’s okay.

Abhishek Banerjee
The churn in Bengal, why it is not a cause of worry, yet
3

So Mukul Roy left. Many others are looking to leave. Mamata Banerjee is on a rampage. After the 2019 jolt and her apparent weakness till 2021, she is solidifying her power again. Or at least it looks that way to a lot of people. You can find the naysayers everywhere, shaking their heads. Who will vote for the BJP again?

Calm down please and stop worrying. Let me tell you who will vote for BJP. The voters, who else?

After the peak optimism of the 2019-21 period, the last 2 months might feel like a letdown. In those two years, the BJP ranks were swelling every day. Every TMC MLA who had some reason to be unhappy with Mamata Banerjee walked in through the BJP’s open door. After all, there was a buzz about BJP in every street corner of Bengal.

Suddenly, the BJP offices look deserted and the silence hangs heavy. Those who came in are looking to leave. They are calling desperately on Mamata Banerjee, begging for terms of surrender. Is it all over?

Of course not. Because the state election is five years away. There is no better time for a churn. How could there not be a churn after such a big defeat? If anything, this churn is a sign that the party is still alive and kicking. If you look at the CPM or Congress in Bengal, you will see that they are going about with business as usual. Because they have ceased to exist.

I have always argued that a very successful paradigm for understanding political parties is to think of them as corporations. Imagine you work for a firm that is going up against another big firm for a very lucrative contract. You and your colleagues work long shifts, slog through nights and weekends to make it happen. But, the contract goes to the other firm.

What do you think happens next? You are severely disappointed, yes. But beyond that, what else? You grumble, you complain, you make excuses. You point fingers at the team leader. If you are the team leader, people point fingers at you. What if you had listened to this or that suggestion instead of dissing it? Someone says that appointing this or that person to a key position was a mistake. Some get up and are ready to leave the firm altogether, fancying a better future with the bigger firm. All normal human reactions.

That’s what is playing out in the Bengal BJP right now. There isn’t another big test until 2024 at the very least.

The 18 seat haul in 2019 was unexpected. Following this, the BJP thought it could storm in and sweep Bengal. It turns out the job is much more difficult than they thought. That’s okay. They have to put together a better, more cohesive strategy for next time. In fact, if there was no churn, no restructuring, they would be guaranteed to see the same result the next time.

So when the BJP ranks in Bengal were swelling 6 months ago, it may have felt like good news. But turns out it really was not. Because that strategy apparently does not work in Bengal. So now the BJP has learned its lesson, understood the real nature of the task and how difficult it is. Those who don’t have the stomach for the fight are going to leave. Would you rather have them stay and repeat the same failed old strategy?

This is by no means a blanket attack on those who have shifted parties. For that matter, voters change their preferences all the time. We never hold that against them. In fact, it’s what makes democracy work. Every voter who goes to the booth is solving a complex optimization problem in their head. Do I hate that party more than I like this one? I may like this party but it seems this party does not have a real chance of winning. So why not shift the vote to one that does? Those who moved parties are working through something very similar. They will each weigh their options and decide.

After a tense two years, the TMC is enjoying a great moment in the sun. Everyone wants to join them, which apparently proves that they are all powerful. But aren’t they falling for the same self deception that screwed over the BJP so royally in Bengal? Candidates don’t matter so much in Bengal, party affiliations do. The TMC proved this beyond all possible doubt in 2021. Then, why is it a big deal if some free floaters, who had migrated to BJP, float back to TMC ranks? At best they are taking with them their own vote; maybe also the votes of their spouses and a few close relatives.

Every party goes through a period of self-doubt, uncertainty and humiliation after losing an election. It happens only to those parties which have skin in the game. If you remember 2009, the BJP went through a period when it looked like the party had lost its way. It is from this churn, the samudra manthan if you will, that a new leader and a new strategy emerges. Some time in mid-2010, I remember P Chidambaram arrogantly said that the BJP would never come back to power again. Man, he had no idea…

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbjp bengal, bjp tmc, west bengal elections
Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or may not be an Associate Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

The churn in Bengal BJP is normal and on expected lines. Here is why I don’t worry too much about it

Abhishek Banerjee -
Candidates don’t matter so much in Bengal, party affiliations do. The TMC proved this beyond all possible doubt in 2021.
Media

The Wire tries to force fit a ‘hate crime’ angle in Ghaziabad incident only because victim is a Muslim

Nirwa Mehta -
The Wire lowers its bar, goes from whitewashing Islamist terrorists to defending random 'taveez maker' from rural Uttar Pradesh

‘Based on social media narrative than evidence and chargesheet: Delhi Police files SLP after Pinjra Tod accused get bail

Law OpIndia Staff -
On 15th June, the Delhi High Court granted bail to Jamia Milia Islamia student leader Asif Iqbal Tanha, far-left ‘activists’ Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal in the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots case.

Ghaziabad Fake Hate Crime: Complaint filed against Swara Bhaskar, Twitter India MD, accused of fanning communal hate

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Despite being called out as fake news, Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker continued to spread the lies that she heard the video wherein the men beating up the elderly Muslim man forced him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Organisation, that tried to help Prashant Bhushan keep illegal Rohingyas in India, could be compromised by China, UK Parliamentary Panel finds

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
UK House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee is all set to release a report that says that China is on its way to breaking up multilateral organisations

Watch: Bauna Saddam, man who hired Abdul to make ‘tabeez’ reveals details, occult material obtained from Ghaziabad elderly man

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
More details emerge in the Ghaziabad fake 'hate crime' case. Occult material, confession of man who hired him for his 'services' show how Abdul lied

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai’ earns Rs 17,792 over three days from two theatres in Maharashtra: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Citing low occupancy, the theatres screening Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have reduced number of its daily shows
Read more
News Reports

Virtual hearing embarrassment: Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi caught attending the court proceedings without pants

OpIndia Staff -
Abhishek Manu Singhvi was caught attending court proceedings in boxer shorts when one of the screens accidentally fell off and showed the naked legs of the senior advocate
Read more
News Reports

As Yogi Sarkar lodges FIR against Twitter, 8 others, Alt News co-founder Zubair deletes fake hate crime video: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The UP Govt has initiated action against Twitter for failing to take down tweets that spread misinformation about a crime in the state.
Read more
News Reports

Did a journalist inadvertently end up revealing real reason why Rahul Gandhi ended his West Bengal rallies?

OpIndia Staff -
COVID-positive Rahul Gandhi cancelled his public rallies in West Bengal, but did not disclose it while announcing the same. He, instead, claimed it was being done in view of raging pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: FIR against The Wire, Alt News cofounder Zubair, Rana Ayyub, Twitter and others for fake ‘hate crime’. Details

Anurag -
The UP Police in its FIR stated that the accused tried to fan communal discord by spreading fake news that an elderly Muslim man was beaten up and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
Read more
News Reports

Ghaziabad fake hate crime case: Unmuted video of elderly man seconds before he was beaten up released. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
In the video, Abdul can be heard admitting that one Intezar sent some people to him to make the 'tabeez' (occult amulet) and put them in his spell as he had some work from them.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
554,154FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com