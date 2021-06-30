On June 30, Vikash Preetam Sinha, Co Incharge, Publicity Literature Dept, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) urged the government and Muslim clerics to use Indian languages instead of Arabic to recite Azaan in masjids.

He said that as Azaan is recited in Arabic five times a day from lakhs of mosques across the country, even though crores of Indians do not know or understand the Arabic language.

देश की लाखों मस्जिदों से दिन में 5 बार अरबी भाषा में सुनाई जाने वाली अजान; इस देश के करोड़ों गैर अरबी लोगों को समझ नहीं आती है।



In a Hindi tweet, he said, “Azaan is recited in the Arabic language five times a day from lakhs of mosques in the country. Millions of non-Arabic people of this country do not understand its meaning. Therefore, I request the government and the Muslim clerics to arrange recitation of Azaan in Indian languages so that people are made aware of its meaning and importance.”

Meaning of Azaan

According to several Islamic websites, Azaan, that is the Islamic call for prayer, reads, Allahu Akbar! Allahu Akbar! Allahu Akbar! Allahu Akbar! Ashhadu an la ilaha illa Allah. Ashhadu an la ilaha illa Allah. Ashadu anna Muhammadan Rasool Allah. Ashadu anna Muhammadan Rasool Allah. Hayya ‘ala-s-Salah. Hayya ‘ala-s-Salah. Hayya ‘ala-l-Falah. Hayya ‘ala-l-Falah. Allahu Akbar! Allahu Akbar! La ilaha illa Allah.”

Its English translation reads, “Allah is Great! Allah is Great! Allah is Great! Allah is Great! I bear witness that there is no god except Allah. I bear witness that there is no god except Allah. I bear witness that Muhammad is the messenger of God. I bear witness that Muhammad is the messenger of God. Hurry to the prayer. Hurry to the prayer. Hurry to salvation. Hurry to salvation. Allah is Great! Allah is Great! There is no god except Allah.”

Controversies regarding Azan and loudspeakers

In India, as per the law, a loudspeaker or a public address system shall not be used at night (between 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM) except in closed premises for communication within. Law also states that the noise level cannot exceed the ambient noise standards by 11dB (A).

There have been several court orders saying that authorities should ensure to restrict the usage of loudspeakers at religious places due to noise pollution.