Thursday, June 17, 2021
Home News Reports Case filed against journalist Neha Dixit for accusing RSS affiliate Sewa International of 'child...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

Case filed against journalist Neha Dixit for accusing RSS affiliate Sewa International of ‘child trafficking’

‘The Wire’ journalist had in 2016 also written an article for The Outlook where she had accused the two Sangh outfits, namely Rashtra Sevika Samiti and Sewa Bharati of tricking and trafficking 31 young tribal girls from Assam to Punjab and Gujarat to ‘Hinduise’ them.

OpIndia Staff
Case filed against leftist journalist for accusing Sewa Bharti of child trafficking
Journalist Neha Dixit and Vivek Bansal
0

A case has been filed against Neha Dixit, a journalist associated with leftist media outlets like ‘The Wire’ and ‘Caravan’ who had accused RSS affiliate Sewa International of “trafficking children from tribal areas to indoctrinate them”.

Sharing an update, poll strategist and columnist Vivek Bansal who filed the case, Tweeted, “Complaint has been lodged against journalist @nehadixit123 under section 156(3) of CrPC in Patiala House court for accusing RSS of child trafficking. The matter will be taken up soon by Magistrate. I would like to thank my friend and advocate @AdvSidAcharya for his legal support.”

The complaint highlighted that the accusations made by Dixit are baseless with no factual merit and that the claims were engineered out of malice and personal vendetta.

Neha Dixit’s profile

Dixit in her Tweet against Sewa International had urged the NRI audience to not donate to the organization which was working relentlessly towards Covid relief at that time. 

Dixit’s Tweet read, “Dear NRIs, Please don’t donate to Sewa International for Covid relief. They work as the welfare wing of RSS. Apart from supporting BJP govt’s massive crimes including abandoning Indian citizens in the pandemic, they also traffic children from tribal areas to indoctrinate them.”

‘Journalist’ Neha Dixit’s Tweet

It becomes imperative to note here that ‘The Wire’ journalist had in 2016 also written an article for The Outlook where she had accused the two Sangh outfits, namely Rashtra Sevika Samiti and Sewa Bharati of tricking and trafficking 31 young tribal girls from Assam to Punjab and Gujarat to ‘Hinduise’ them.

A quick scroll through Dixit’s timeline will give one an idea of her leaning and ideology. From discrediting Ayushman Bharat to UP’s handling of the corona crisis, Dixit appears to be a habitual BJP hater. 

Relief work by Sewa Bharti and Sewa International

After a deliberate controversy was furthered by Dixit against the RSS, OpIndia had got in touch with Sewa Bharti’s Delhi chapter head Ramesh Agarwal, who opined that Sewa Bharti remains unfettered by such frivolous claims. 

Also highlighting the relief work that Sewa Bharti had been carried out during the second wave of the pandemic, Ramesh Agarwal informed that the NGO has started “Pranavayu Sewa” facilities outside many Delhi hospitals for patients critically in need of oxygen.

Under this initiative, the NGO had converted hundreds of APML’s Household Trucks as Portable Medical Vans to provide oxygen to the people under the supervision of experienced medical staff.

45 kitchens of Sewa Bharati feeding 75,000 citizens was functioning in Delhi alone when the national capital was grappling with the pandemic. 

RSS Swayamsevaks were also working in collaboration with temples like the Jhandewalan temple in Delhi, where thousands of free meals were being served to the poor and needy throughout the pandemic.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRSS swayamsevaks, Sewa Bharti news, Jhandewalan temple
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

How a personal animosity was turned into defaming ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chant: All you need to know about Ghaziabad incident

OpIndia Staff -
The chronology of what all transpired in the fake 'hate crime' story where an elderly Muslim man claimed he was attacked and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
News Reports

Mamata Banerjee govt recommends suspension of several accounts from Twitter, YouTube and Facebook, for criticising her: What we know

OpIndia Staff -
Sources indicate that Govt of West Bengal recently recommended the suspension of over 200 accounts for criticising Mamata Banerjee

The churn in Bengal BJP is normal and on expected lines. Here is why I don’t worry too much about it

Politics Abhishek Banerjee -
Candidates don’t matter so much in Bengal, party affiliations do. The TMC proved this beyond all possible doubt in 2021.

The Wire tries to force fit a ‘hate crime’ angle in Ghaziabad incident only because victim is a Muslim

Media Nirwa Mehta -
The Wire lowers its bar, goes from whitewashing Islamist terrorists to defending random 'taveez maker' from rural Uttar Pradesh

‘Based on social media narrative than evidence and chargesheet: Delhi Police files SLP after Pinjra Tod accused get bail

Law OpIndia Staff -
On 15th June, the Delhi High Court granted bail to Jamia Milia Islamia student leader Asif Iqbal Tanha, far-left ‘activists’ Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal in the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots case.

Ghaziabad Fake Hate Crime: Complaint filed against Swara Bhaskar, Twitter India MD, accused of fanning communal hate

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Despite being called out as fake news, Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker continued to spread the lies that she heard the video wherein the men beating up the elderly Muslim man forced him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai’ earns Rs 17,792 over three days from two theatres in Maharashtra: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Citing low occupancy, the theatres screening Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have reduced number of its daily shows
Read more
News Reports

Virtual hearing embarrassment: Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi caught attending the court proceedings without pants

OpIndia Staff -
Abhishek Manu Singhvi was caught attending court proceedings in boxer shorts when one of the screens accidentally fell off and showed the naked legs of the senior advocate
Read more
News Reports

As Yogi Sarkar lodges FIR against Twitter, 8 others, Alt News co-founder Zubair deletes fake hate crime video: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The UP Govt has initiated action against Twitter for failing to take down tweets that spread misinformation about a crime in the state.
Read more
News Reports

Did a journalist inadvertently end up revealing real reason why Rahul Gandhi ended his West Bengal rallies?

OpIndia Staff -
COVID-positive Rahul Gandhi cancelled his public rallies in West Bengal, but did not disclose it while announcing the same. He, instead, claimed it was being done in view of raging pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: FIR against The Wire, Alt News cofounder Zubair, Rana Ayyub, Twitter and others for fake ‘hate crime’. Details

Anurag -
The UP Police in its FIR stated that the accused tried to fan communal discord by spreading fake news that an elderly Muslim man was beaten up and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
Read more
News Reports

Ghaziabad fake hate crime case: Unmuted video of elderly man seconds before he was beaten up released. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
In the video, Abdul can be heard admitting that one Intezar sent some people to him to make the 'tabeez' (occult amulet) and put them in his spell as he had some work from them.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
554,154FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com