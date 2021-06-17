A case has been filed against Neha Dixit, a journalist associated with leftist media outlets like ‘The Wire’ and ‘Caravan’ who had accused RSS affiliate Sewa International of “trafficking children from tribal areas to indoctrinate them”.

Sharing an update, poll strategist and columnist Vivek Bansal who filed the case, Tweeted, “Complaint has been lodged against journalist @nehadixit123 under section 156(3) of CrPC in Patiala House court for accusing RSS of child trafficking. The matter will be taken up soon by Magistrate. I would like to thank my friend and advocate @AdvSidAcharya for his legal support.”

Complaint has been lodged against journalist @nehadixit123 under section 156(3) of CrPC in Patiala House court for accusing RSS of child trafficking. The matter will be taken up soon by Magistrate. I would like to thank my friend and advocate @AdvSidAcharya for his legal support. pic.twitter.com/RRWE3z9VN3 — Vivek Bansal (@ivivekbansal) June 17, 2021

The complaint highlighted that the accusations made by Dixit are baseless with no factual merit and that the claims were engineered out of malice and personal vendetta.

Neha Dixit’s profile

Dixit in her Tweet against Sewa International had urged the NRI audience to not donate to the organization which was working relentlessly towards Covid relief at that time.

Dixit’s Tweet read, “Dear NRIs, Please don’t donate to Sewa International for Covid relief. They work as the welfare wing of RSS. Apart from supporting BJP govt’s massive crimes including abandoning Indian citizens in the pandemic, they also traffic children from tribal areas to indoctrinate them.”

‘Journalist’ Neha Dixit’s Tweet

It becomes imperative to note here that ‘The Wire’ journalist had in 2016 also written an article for The Outlook where she had accused the two Sangh outfits, namely Rashtra Sevika Samiti and Sewa Bharati of tricking and trafficking 31 young tribal girls from Assam to Punjab and Gujarat to ‘Hinduise’ them.

A quick scroll through Dixit’s timeline will give one an idea of her leaning and ideology. From discrediting Ayushman Bharat to UP’s handling of the corona crisis, Dixit appears to be a habitual BJP hater.

While @myogiadityanath claimed there was no oxygen crisis in UP, acc to official data, over 20,000 died because of lack of oxygen. Watch this ground report from rural UP, where kin of dead narrate their ordeal & facing political pressure to withdraw complaints. RT https://t.co/CNC3dm3YWt — Neha Dixit (@nehadixit123) June 9, 2021

Relief work by Sewa Bharti and Sewa International

After a deliberate controversy was furthered by Dixit against the RSS, OpIndia had got in touch with Sewa Bharti’s Delhi chapter head Ramesh Agarwal, who opined that Sewa Bharti remains unfettered by such frivolous claims.

Also highlighting the relief work that Sewa Bharti had been carried out during the second wave of the pandemic, Ramesh Agarwal informed that the NGO has started “Pranavayu Sewa” facilities outside many Delhi hospitals for patients critically in need of oxygen.

Under this initiative, the NGO had converted hundreds of APML’s Household Trucks as Portable Medical Vans to provide oxygen to the people under the supervision of experienced medical staff.

45 kitchens of Sewa Bharati feeding 75,000 citizens was functioning in Delhi alone when the national capital was grappling with the pandemic.

RSS Swayamsevaks were also working in collaboration with temples like the Jhandewalan temple in Delhi, where thousands of free meals were being served to the poor and needy throughout the pandemic.