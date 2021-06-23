In a shocking incident in Kerala, 25 pet pigeons were butchered by Communist goons just because the family of the owner co-operated with Sewa Bharati. As per a report published by the Organizer, the incident took place in the Alappuzha district of Kerala. The pigeons belonged to an 11-year-old child named Christy Devasya.

The child’s family helped Sewa Bharati to provide food to Covid patients in the Maruthorvattam region in Cherthala. When the communist goons learn about the support that family provided to the organization, they killed the birds to teach the family a ‘lesson’.

Reportedly, Benny, the father of the child, was earlier associated with the communist party. However, he changed his path due to some differences with the party members, and since then, he had been staying away from the party activities. The family has decided not to file a complaint as they fear future attacks by CPM goons.

Senior BJP and RSS leaders recently visited Benny’s home and assured full support after learning about the incident. Notably, Sewa Bharati is an RSS affiliated organization. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the organization has helped thousands of affected people with oxygen, food, and medicine. From distributing food packets to manufacturing masks at war footing, Sewa Bharti volunteers have worked extensively during the pandemic time. In Delhi alone, the organization was running 45 kitchens to provide food to the needy during the pandemic.