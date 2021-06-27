Sunday, June 27, 2021
Home News Reports Cops recover 8 tonnes of explosives from abandoned truck in Nagpur: Read details
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Cops recover 8 tonnes of explosives from abandoned truck in Nagpur: Read details

The ordeal lasted for about four hours and created a state of panic among the police and security officials. The police then booked Dharmendra Pal for abandoning the explosive-laden vehicle.

OpIndia Staff
Nagpur: Cops seize abandoned truck, carrying 8 tonnes of explosives
Truck carrying explosives in Nagpur (Photo Credits: TV9 Bharatvarsh)
131

On Friday (June 25), Rana Pratapnagar police recovered 8 tonnes of explosives from an abandoned truck at Chhatrapati Square in Nagpur.

As per reports, the vehicle was loaded with an ‘explosive’ consignment from Secunderabad in Telangana. The truck, bearing the number plate of Tamil Nadu, was heading to Raipur in Chattisgarh, West Bengal via Singroli in Madhya Pradesh. The consignment was to be delivered to a coal mine. However, the truck broke down near the newly constructed-double decker metro bridge in Chattrapati Square.

The driver, identified as one Dharmendra Pal, went out in search of a mechanic to repair the vehicle. However, instead of finding the mechanic, he started drinking alcohol. As such, the explosive-laden truck remained unattended. The city police found the vehicle, with the word ‘explosives’ written on its rear side. The Rana Pratapnagar police rushed to the spot but did not find anyone inside.

The officials then summoned the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) and alerted the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). Reportedly, the police got in touch with the consignor and the consignee, based on the documents found inside the truck. They shared the driver’s details and the cops called Dharmendra Pal soon after. He explained the chain of events but soon switched off his phone. This raised suspicion of the cops.

Later, the driver showed up with a mechanic. The cops got the truck repaired and towed it to the Sonegaon police station. The ordeal lasted for about four hours and created a state of panic among the police and security officials. The police then booked Dharmendra Pal for abandoning the explosive-laden vehicle.

While speaking about the matter, senior police inspector Dinkar Thossar informed, “We have verified the consignments to be bonafide. The consignor was being summoned as the truck was being driven by a driver who was not accompanied by a cleaner or helper, which is dangerous and he was also found consuming liquor after leaving the truck on road.”

Twin blasts inside Jammu airbase

In an unrelated incident, averting a major terrorist attack, the Jammu Police on Saturday (June 26) nabbed two terrorists with arms, ammunition, and explosive materials from near the Wave Mall situated on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. As per reports, the Jammu Police had received specific inputs about the presence of two terrorists on the outskirts of the city.

Reportedly, the two had been carrying out a recce of prominent locations before carrying out a terror strike. Out of the two, one 20-year-old terrorist in possession of 5kgs of IED was arrested by the police. An investigation is underway to ascertain whether their other accomplices have managed to enter the city. Search raids were later conducted across the city. Indian Air Force on Sunday tweeted that two low-intensity explosions took place in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station.

The blasts took place at around 1:42 AM on Sunday and were so powerful they could be heard till 1 km distance. One explosion caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other took place in an open area. A team of forensic experts and Bomb Disposal Squad reached the explosion site to determine the cause of the blast. No injuries or casualties have been reported due to the blast. The area was cordoned off and a probe was initiated.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMaharashtra bomb carrying truck
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Over Rs 4.5 crore paid by bar owners to Anil Deshmukh’s trusts via shell companies, ED reveals

OpIndia Staff -
As many as 24 companies directly or indirectly controlled by Anil Deshmukh’s family members or close associates are under the scanner.
Media

Propaganda outlet Alt News now uses ‘fact-check’ to discredit video that exposed AAP’s hypocrisy on ad spends

OpIndia Staff -
When people associated with Alt News are not busy sharing fake news about 'hate crimes' that could flare up communal tension in India, the propaganda outlet 'fact-checks' memes

Mass conversion racket: Case of forced conversion reported from Prayagraj, ATS takes arrested accused to 4 districts to gather evidence

Crime OpIndia Staff -
An officer in Women & Child Dept was providing information about orphaned & differentially abled children to the conversion racket

Drone attack was carried out at Jammu airbase to target IAF’s strategic assets: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The drone dropped the bombs at a location close to the Helicopter hangar. The NIA team has arrived to take stock of the situation.

Two Sikh girls abducted and converted to Islam in Kashmir: What we know

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Situation is currently tensed in Valley as protests against the abduction and religious conversion of Sikh girls to Islam have intensified.

Former NDTV Editor accused of plagiarism by K-drama podcasters

Media OpIndia Staff -
The theme of the video was similar to that of the podcast of 'Crash Landed on Kdramas'. Talwar, too, had cited several examples, that matched the ones of the podcasters.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut likens her passport renewal woes to the ban on singer Kishore Kumar during the Emergency

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut had recently shared a tweet on her Instagram story comparing her passport ordeal to Kishore Kumar's plight.
Read more
Social Media

GoI Twitter account promotes book authored by anti-India propagandist Arundhati Roy, removes after outrage: Details

OpIndia Staff -
@MyGovIndia had shared a picture of a book authored by Arundhati Roy as a part of its 20 words Book Summary challenge.
Read more
News Reports

Matt Hancock love affair: British health secretary apologises for breaking social distancing norms after pictures of him kissing his aide surface

OpIndia Staff -
Britain's health secretary Matt Hancock was caught on camera kissing his aide millionaire lobbyist Gina Coladangelo in his office
Read more
News Reports

Journalist’s ‘robbed at gunpoint’ story untrue, he invented hoax after dinner with female friend due to ‘family reasons’: Read what Noida Police says

OpIndia Staff -
Noida police said Atul Agarwal spent a night in an OYO room after his wife called him up and asked him to come home.
Read more
Opinions

If Delhi government was exaggerating oxygen demand, why there was an oxygen crisis in April? All your questions answered

Raju Das -
While oxygen demand in Delhi was exaggerated, the city faced oxygen crisis due to gross mismanagement and inefficiency of Delhi govt
Read more
News Reports

Two Sikh girls abducted and converted to Islam in Kashmir: What we know

OpIndia Staff -
Situation is currently tensed in Valley as protests against the abduction and religious conversion of Sikh girls to Islam have intensified.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,904FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com