Twin blasts inside Jammu air base leaves 1 injured hours after two suspected terrorists arrested near prominent mall with explosives: Details

On June 24, PM Modi met Kashmiri leaders and reiterated central government's commitment to restoration of full statehood of Jammu & Kashmir.

OpIndia Staff
Jammu Air Base
Averting a major terrorist attack, the Jammu Police on Saturday nabbed two terrorists with arms, ammunition and explosive materials from near the Wave Mall situated on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. 

As per a report, the Jammu Police had received specific inputs about the presence of two terrorists on the outskirts of the city. Reportedly, the two had been carrying out a recce of prominent locations before carrying out a terror strike. 

Out of the two, one 20-year-old terrorist in possession of 5kgs of IED was arrested by the police. An investigation is underway to ascertain whether their other accomplices have managed to enter the city. Search raids were later conducted across the city. 

Blast heard from Jammu Air Base’s technical area

Indian Air Force on Sunday tweeted that two low intensity explosions took place in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. The blasts took place at around 1:42 AM on Sunday and were so powerful they could be heard till 1 km distance.

One explosion caused minor damage to the roof of a building while other took place in an open area. A team of forensic experts and Bomb Disposal Squad have reached the explosion site to determine the cause of the blast. 

No injuries or casualties have been reported due to the blast. The area, however, has been cordoned off and a probe is on. News agency ANI citing sources said that two drones were used to carrying out the explosions at Jammu air base.

As per reports, two people have been arrested from near the area.

This comes just ahead of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Ladakh to carry out an extensive review of India’s operational readiness amid a prolonged standoff with China.

Rajnath Singh’s office took to Twitter to announce, “Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will be visiting Ladakh tomorrow for three days. During his Ladakh visit he will inaugurate infra projects constructed by BRO and also interact with troops deployed in the region.”

The Defence Minister spoke to Vice Air Chief, Air Marshal HS Arora regarding today’s incident at and Air Marshal Vikram Singh is reaching Jammu to take stock of the situation, informed the Defence Minister’s office.

Post Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with the Jammu & Kashmir political parties last week, several coercive actions to strike terror have been reported from the Union Territory. On June 24, PM Modi met Kashmiri leaders and reiterated central government’s commitment to restoration of full statehood of Jammu & Kashmir.

Grenade attack on CRPF in Srinagar

Terrorists on Saturday attacked a CRPF post in Srinagar’s Barbarshah falling under Kralkhud police station. The attack missed the target with the grenade exploding on the roadside and leaving four civilians injured. 

The area has been cordoned off with an extensive manhunt launched by the security forces. 

“The grenade missed the intended target and exploded on road. In this incident, four civilians got injured and were evacuated to a nearby hospital for the treatment of their injuries,” informed the police. 

