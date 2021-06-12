Saturday, June 12, 2021
Home News Reports Czech Republic Senate passes resolution to boycott Winter Olympics in Beijing protesting against human...
News ReportsPoliticsWorld
Updated:

Czech Republic Senate passes resolution to boycott Winter Olympics in Beijing protesting against human right violations by Chinese govt

The resolution raised concerns about human rights violation, genocide, ethnic discrimination, suppression of cultural and religious identity, and crimes against humanity committed by China.

OpIndia Staff
1

On Thursday (June 10), the Senate of the Czech Republic passed a resolution to boycott the Winter Olympics scheduled to be held in Beijing in China next year.

As per reports, the Czech Senate has called upon the government to snub the Winter Olympic games due to human rights violations against Tibetans, Uyghurs, and others. “The government and other political representatives of the Czech Republic to reject the invitation to participate in the Olympic Games in the PRC, as their presence could be misused to legitimize further discrimination, violence, and suppression of fundamental rights,” the resolution said. The resolution was presented before the Senate by Chairman Pavel Fischer and approved by the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Security.

It raised concerns about human rights violation, genocide, ethnic discrimination, suppression of cultural and religious identity, and crimes against humanity committed by the Communist Party of China (CPC). The resolution also pointed out the failed commitments of the 2008 Olympics. It also noted China’s failed commitments to the 2008 Olympics. The Senate has also urged the government to take up the issue with the UN bodies. Meanwhile, the Czech Olympic Committee has been asked to oversee that China complies with the principles of the Olympic Charter and not use the event for political propaganda.

Observations made by the Czech Republic Senators

In this regard, Senator Pavel Fischer remarked, “China continues to violate international human rights conventions, and reports of constant repression of the Uighurs or a hermetically sealed Tibet are just the tip of the iceberg. Care must be taken to ensure that China does not politically abuse the Olympics to legitimize further discrimination, violence, and the suppression of fundamental rights.”

During the debate on the resolution, Senator Přemysl Rabas emphasised that the Czech Republic is an ally of the newly elected President of the Central Tibetan Administration Sikyong Penpa Tsering. “I believe that a similar stand as the Czech Senate will be taken by other democratic institutions all over the world. As I recently assured the new Tibetan [President], Penpa Tsering, Tibetans will always have allies in the Czech Republic, and this Resolution is a demonstration of that commitment.”

In the 2018 Winter Olympics held in Pyeongchang County in South Korea, Czech Republic had won 7 medals, that included 2 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Uyghur detention camps run by China

The Xinjiang autonomous region in China is facing the worst kind of cultural and ethnic genocide. There is a long history of dissonance between the indigenous ethnic Uyghur and Chinese authorities. The Chinese government refuses to categorize Uyghurs as an indigenous population and describe Uyghurs as a regional minority.

China is facing criticism and worldwide condemnation over its unkind and harsh treatment towards the Uyghur Muslims. A Uyghur-Kazakh citizen, Gulbahar Jelilova reported that she was ruthlessly beaten and raped while in custody. Stew Chao, a journalist working with Aljazeera reported that Abduveli Ayup-prominent Uighur writer, activist and Uyghur language defender was put in a detention centre and later brutally tortured.

There is also ample evidence that suggests China is systematically targeting Uyghur Muslims through a state-planned birth control process. Zumrat Dawut and Kalbinur Sidik who survived from Chinese detention camps narrated that Uyghur women who conceive more than three children are forcefully sterilized. Women survivors from these camps narrated that they were beaten, raped, and given mystery injections.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Why so-called ‘fact-checkers’ are a greater evil than random misinformation that they claim to fight

Abhishek Banerjee -
In his speech, the PM also took veiled jibes at a few CMs as well as loudmouthed opposition politicians with no skin in the game.
Media

How propaganda media and cartoonist Manjul are milking a Twitter email to the hilt

OpIndia Staff -
Anti-BJP cartoonist Manjul took to Twitter to insinuate that the Modi government has been trying to silence his freedom of expression.

Leaked Clubhouse chats: Here is what senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh promised to a Pakistan-origin journalist about Kashmir

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
During conversation with a Pakistani-origin journalist on Clubhouse app, Congress leader Digvijay Singh promised to reinstate Article 370

France President Emmanuel Macron slams Joe Biden administration for blocking vaccine raw material export to India

World OpIndia Staff -
French President Emmanuel Macron took potshots at the Joe Biden administration for blocking export of Covod-19 raw materials.

Delhi Govt under ‘ration card mafia’ control, doorstep food delivery a ‘Jumla’- Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Arvind Kejriwal over food distribution schemes

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ravi Shankar Prasad said Delhi govt not implementing One Nation One Ration Card and e-verification of ration shops due to ration card mafia

Importance of social media in democratising freedom of speech, tussle with the Govt of India and why Twitter must comply

Opinions Avni Sablok -
As the world battles COVID-19 pandemic, another crisis has emerged over ‘penetrative’ role of social media platforms, like Twitter, in India

Recently Popular

News Reports

TV actor Sushant Singh’s troll account suspended by Twitter, restored later

OpIndia Staff -
Team Saath Official was the go-to Twitter account for left-liberals and rabid Islamists to silence nationalist voices in the country.
Read more
News Reports

Leaked Clubhouse chats: Here is what senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh promised to a Pakistan-origin journalist about Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
During conversation with a Pakistani-origin journalist on Clubhouse app, Congress leader Digvijay Singh promised to reinstate Article 370
Read more
News Reports

Temple vandalised, journalist attacked: Communal violence grips Tiljala, Kolkata, BJP leaders, Bengal Governor share details

OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker, Devdutta Maji, informed that a Shani Kali temple was vandalised by Islamists in broad daylight in Tiljala on Tuesday.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Missing for 11 years, Sajitha found living next door with her lover Rehman in a locked room

OpIndia Staff -
For 11 years, Kerala woman Sajitha lived just 500 meters away from her parent's house in her lover's house without the knowledge of anyone
Read more
Social Media

The ‘rape culture’ of liberals – How ‘woke’ influencers are openly asking to target ‘Sanghi’ women

OpIndia Staff -
Viral audio clip making rounds on social media shows how all 'woke' celebrities are actually as superficial as their activism.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Woman confined inside flat by live-in partner, beaten, raped and tortured for weeks

OpIndia Staff -
The woman had managed to flee from the flat and had taken refuge at a friend's house.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
552,377FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com