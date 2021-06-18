On Thursday (June 17), an explosion took place at Darbhanga Junction Railway station in Darbhanga district of Bihar. A registered package had reportedly exploded. The said parcel was sent to Darbhanga from Secunderabad in Telangana.

As per reports, the blast took place at 3:25 pm near the escalator of the Government Railway Police (GRP) station on platform number 1. The parcel immediately caught fire, creating a situation of panic and fear. On hearing a loud thud, a team led by GRP station-in-charge Harun Rashid and Railway Protection Force (RPF) Inspector Brajesh Kumar reached the spot. The cops doused the fire and began a probe in the case.

According to the preliminary investigation, the parcel contained clothes and a sealed vial that is now believed to have carried explosives. It was also revealed that the parcel was booked in the name of one Mohammed Sufiyan on June 15. The Superintendent of Police (Darbhanga Railway) was also informed about the case. Meanwhile, Government Railway Police DSP Navin Kumar reached the site of the blast. A team would be constituted to further probe the case.

No casualties or damage to property was reported after the incident. Meanwhile, a forensic team has begun working to determine the cause of the explosion. News 18 reported that the parcel did not contain the name and details of the sender or the address of the receiver Mohammed Sufiyan. The police have been treating Sufiyan as a suspect in the case, given that he did not show up to collect the parcel.

Massive explosion took place last year in one Nazir’s house in Darbhanga

On June 5 last year, an explosion took place in the house of a 50-year-old man named Mohammed Nazir in the Azamnagar Durga Temple area of Darbhanga in Bihar. The area, which falls under the jurisdiction of University Thana, was shaken with a loud bang that could be heard as far as 1 kilometre away. The blast was so massive that the walls and roof of Nazir’s house had collapsed completely.

Several members of the family had been injured. Though initial reports claimed that the explosion was due to firecrackers, locals had stated that it had taken place due to illegal bomb manufacturing.