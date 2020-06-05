Darbhanga: Explosion in Md Nazir's house, locals allege bomb blast

An explosion reportedly took place on Friday in the house of a 50-year-old man named Mohammed Nazir in the Azamnagar Durga Temple area of Darbhanga in Bihar. The area which falls under the jurisdiction of University Thana was shaken with a loud bang that could be heard as far as 1 kilometre away. The blast was so massive that the walls and roof of Nazir’s house had collapsed completely.

As per reports, the condition of the five members of Nazir’s family is said to be critical. Three children have been injured during the incident. They are now being treated at Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). On being informed, the police rushed to the spot. The cause of the explosion has not been ascertained as of yet. According to the local administration, the blast occurred due to firecrackers. However, local residents have claimed that the explosion took place during the course of making bombs. OpIndia could not independently verify these claims.

Locals alleged that the condition of the walls and the intensity of the blast was a testimony to the fact that the explosion did not occur due to firecrackers.

Ruins of a building destroyed in the blast

A child injured during the incident

Following the explosion, local residents helped in rescuing people stranded beneath the debris. The rescue and evacuation process is still underway. Local BJP MLA Sanjay Saragavi, taking cognisance of the matter, visited the affected locality.

Local MLA Sanjay Sarogi reached the spot

As per sources, the police have arrested Nazir in connection with the case.