Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Crime
Delhi: 47-year-old cleric arrested for raping a minor girl inside mosque

As per reports, the girl had gone inside the mosque to fetch water at 10 PM. The cleric allegedly stopped her and then raped her.

OpIndia Staff
10-year-old minor girl raped inside a mosque by a cleric (representational image courtesy: hindupost.in)
47-year old cleric was arrested for raping a 10-year old girl inside a mosque.

As reported by news agency ANI, the incident took place on Sunday. As per reports, the girl had gone inside the mosque to fetch water at 10 PM. The cleric allegedly stopped her and then raped her. Once she reached home, she informed her parents who then approached police. The girl has undergone medical examination.

Following the incident coming to light, local people were agitated and hence police force was deployed outside the mosque. An FIR has been registered and Delhi court has sent him to a 14-day judicial custody.

