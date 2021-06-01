Delhi: 47-year-old cleric arrested for raping a minor girl inside mosque

47-year old cleric was arrested for raping a 10-year old girl inside a mosque.

A 47-year-old cleric has been arrested on the charge of sexually molesting a 10-year-old girl inside a mosque in Delhi. The incident took place on Sunday: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2021

As reported by news agency ANI, the incident took place on Sunday. As per reports, the girl had gone inside the mosque to fetch water at 10 PM. The cleric allegedly stopped her and then raped her. Once she reached home, she informed her parents who then approached police. The girl has undergone medical examination.

Following the incident coming to light, local people were agitated and hence police force was deployed outside the mosque. An FIR has been registered and Delhi court has sent him to a 14-day judicial custody.