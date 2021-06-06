Monday, June 7, 2021
Home News Reports Has Central govt blocked Delhi govt's free doorstep ration distribution scheme for the poor?...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Has Central govt blocked Delhi govt’s free doorstep ration distribution scheme for the poor? Here are the facts

The sources said the Food Department of GNCTD is not responding proactively and positively to the communications from Central Government over these issues.

Anurag
Narendra Modi
GOI rebutted claims of Delhi Government over denial of ration distribution by the centre (Image: Indian Express)
2918

On June 5, Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government accused the Union Government of rejecting the proposal of door-to-door delivery of ration. In a series of tweets, Aam Aadmi Party, from its official accounts on social media platforms, launched an attack on the central Government. In the tweets, Delhi government alleged that LG rejected the proposal by making excuses like lack of approval from the central Government.

Source: Twiiter

AAP claimed that under the guise of lack of approvals, central government was denying free ration to the poor.

Source: Twiiter

AAP claimed that Kejriwal was ‘fighting’ against ration mafia for decades and that Modi govt cannot stop him. It must be pointed out that former Aam Aadmi Party MLA and social welfare minister Sandeep Kumar was accused of being involved in sex racket for ration card. The woman in a sex tape had alleged AAP leader had sexually abused her for pretext of giving ration card.

Source: Twiiter
Source: Twiiter

AAP then cast aspersions on PM Modi and questioned what is his ‘setting’ with the ‘ration mafia’ because of which he is not letting Delhi government’s ration scheme being implemented

‘No one has stopped Delhi Govt from distributing ration’

The Government of India denied the allegations and said that they had not stopped the Delhi Government from distributing ration the way they want. The sources in the union government said the state has the rights to distribute food grains under any scheme. GOI also provides additional ration for distribution if asked by the state.

The LG (Lieutenant Governor) has only returned the scheme for reconsideration, not ‘rejected’ as being portrayed by Delhi government. Further, the LG office said that since the approval seeks to change direction of food distribution, same can be implemented only after central government’s approval as per National Food Security Act, 2013.

Delhi Govt lifted 179% of allocated grains

As per the sources, the Delhi government has lifted all its quota of NFSA, i.e. 37,400 MT of grains and have distributed 90% of the same. Also, the Government lifted 63,200 MT of ration under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), which clocks to 176% of the allocated grains in May. The state has distributed 73% of the same.

GOI provides additional ration on request

The Government of India grants additional ration to the state if requested. In the case of Delhi, the GOI is ready to grant additional ration to Delhi for distribution, and the Delhi Government is free to distribute it in the way they want. “Why would the Government of India deprive the citizens of any welfare scheme of the Government? Give any name to any scheme to distribute ration, and GOI will provide additional ration,” said the sources. However, there is no need to disrupt the existing Pan Indian Scheme under NFSA, they added.

‘All states are treated equally’

The Government of India does not discriminate against any state. It treats all the states of the country uniformly under a common National Act. Notably, the Government of Delhi wants to modify the Nationally administered program for grain distribution and shift the cost of milling etc., to the Delhi consumers. The central Government only informed Delhi about the rule position.

Delhi govt failed to provide benefit under ONORC

Sources in the Government informed that the Delhi Government failed to implement the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) scheme in Delhi despite multiple reminders from GOI. If implemented properly, it could have served more than a million migrant workers in Delhi without any additional cost to Delhi’s budget as the ration was allotted under National Food Security Act (NFSA)

In 2018, the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) suspended the use of EPOS (Electronic Point of Sale) machines in approx 2000 Fair Price Shops (FPSs). After multiple rounds of communication initiated by the central government, the AAP-led Delhi Government has now installed it at the shops. However, most of them are not fully functional for online PDS transactions. “This directly undermines transparency and rightful targetting under NFSA and PMGKA. While the national average of Aadhaar authentication of PDS transactions is almost 80 percent, it is nil in Delhi. This directly denies lakhs of migrants in Delhi the benefits of portability and at the same time encourages diversion of foodgrains,” they added.

As EPOS is not used properly, GOI does not get Foodgrains Distribution Data on a daily basis, which creates hurdles while allocating ration. On the other hand, states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar not only using the EPOS system but also carrying out over 95% of Aadhaar authenticated transactions under TPDS and PMGKAY. States like Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura have installed 100% ePoS machines at their FPSs, making it easier for the Central Government to monitor NFSA foodgrains distribution in realtime. The sources said the Food Department of GNCTD is not responding proactively and positively to the communications from Central Government over these issues.

ONORC is the real solution

The Government of India categorically denied the allegations raised by the Delhi Government and called them baseless. GOI has not blocked the proposed State scheme of doorstep delivery. “The real solution lies in ushering in transparency, rightful targeting and implementation of One Nation One Ration Card(ONORC) in Delhi for refining the functioning of the PDS in the State of Delhi for the benefit of all rightful beneficiaries and migrants covered under NFSA,” the sources added.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsdelhi ration, delhi one nation one ration card, delhi free doorstep delivery ration
Anurag
B.Sc. Multimedia, a journalist by profession.

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Here is how PM Narendra Modi took non-NDA ruled states to the cleaners today over their propaganda against vaccine policy

K Bhattacharjee -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation today took opposition parties to the cleaners over their propaganda against the vaccine policy....
Editor's picks

Appeasing the Gandhi family? Read how DD under Jawhar Sircar had removed inconvenient parts of PM candidate Modi’s interview during 2014 elections

Dibakar Dutta -
Jawhar Sircar had blamed the then I and B Minister Manish Tewari for failing to grant 'operational autonomy' to the public broadcaster.

She did not help when I was getting beaten, was part of kidnapping plan: Mehul Choksi talks about woman who ‘honey trapped’ him

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mehul Choksi filed complaint to Antiguan Police Commissioner detailing how he was allegedly abducted

PM Modi slays opposition propaganda on vaccines, makes vaccine procurement centralised and free for all states. Details

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to nation on Monday tore into the media and opposition propaganda on vaccination drive conducted in the...

From cricketers to singers, here are the celebrities who glorified Khalistani terrorist Bhindranwale on Operation Bluestar anniversary

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Kanwar Grewal, a popular Punjabi singer released a song revering Bhindranwale calling him a ‘saint’. The song has clocked over 1 lakh views on YouTube.

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh apologises for glorifying Khalistan terrorist Bhindranwale on anniversary of Operation Bluestar

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan Singh said, that the image he shared was a WhatsApp forward message and he shared it without realising the content in it or the significance of the same.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

‘Lao meri chappal’: Vikrant Massey slammed after he compared Yami Gautam to Radhe Maa over wedding pic

OpIndia Staff -
Vikrant Massey mocked Yami Gautam on Instagram after the actress shared a photograph from her wedding ceremony.
Read more
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan to play Sita in a retelling of Ramayana? Here is what she is demanding as payment for the role

OpIndia Staff -
The payment demanded by Kareena Kapoor Khan is reported to have caused the filmmakers to reconsider their decision.
Read more
Cricket

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh glorifies Khalistani terrorist Bhindranwale on death anniversary, offers ‘pranam’

OpIndia Staff -
Harbhajan Singh glorified Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale on his death anniversary on Sunday.
Read more
News Reports

All not well between Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan and her husband? Media reports suggest he’s unaware about her pregnancy

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, Nusrat Jahan's 'good friend' Yash Dasgupta is the father of the child.
Read more
News Reports

‘Scientists were threatened Anthony Fauci and his gang will destroy careers and reputation’: Indian experts make explosive claims after emails become public

OpIndia Staff -
Anthony Fauci has found himself in the eye of the storm after thousands of his emails were revealed to the world.
Read more
News Reports

Has Central govt blocked Delhi govt’s free doorstep ration distribution scheme for the poor? Here are the facts

Anurag -
The sources said the Food Department of GNCTD is not responding proactively and positively to the communications from Central Government over these issues.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
551,932FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com