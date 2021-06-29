Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Home News Reports Delhi Police file case against Twitter over child pornography on the platform, case of...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi Police file case against Twitter over child pornography on the platform, case of AltNews co-founder stalking a minor mentioned

In the complaint filed by NCPCR, the case where Alt New's co-founder Zubair was found stalking a minor girl was mentioned. The complaint reads how NCPCR took cognizance of the case and forwarded the case to Delhi Police.

OpIndia Staff
Child Pornography
Case against Twitter filed for allowing child pornographic material on platform (Image: Dailyhunt)
409

On June 29, Delhi Police Cyber Cell registered a case against Twitter for child pornographic content on their platform. Notably, on June 26, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had summoned the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Cell, Delhi Police in connection with the availability of child porn on Twitter and requested them to file FIR against the platform.

As per reports, Cyber Cell has registered the case under POCSO Act & IT Act against Twitter based on the complaint filed by NCPCR over the availability of links and material pertaining to child exploitation. Parent company Twitter INC and its Indian subsidiary Twitter Communication India Pvt. Ltd. have been named in the FIR.

Reportedly, this is the third case filed against Twitter after it lost legal protection over the content published on the platform. In the first two cases, even after several notices, the company was not taking any action and juggling the authorities between Twitter Inc. and Twitter India. However, in the recent case, Delhi Police named both the companies to ensure they become answerable.

The ‘Zubair Stalking Case’ mentioned in the complaint

In the complaint filed by NCPCR, the case where Alt New’s co-founder Zubair was found stalking a minor girl was mentioned. The complaint reads how NCPCR took cognizance of the case and forwarded the case to Delhi Police. NCPCR asked Twitter to take prompt action against Zubair, but his handle zoo_bear is still active on the platform.

The complaint further mentioned that Twitter Communication India Pvt. Ltd. and Twitter Inc. kept washing their hands from the case and alleged that their counterpart is responsible to act on the complaint.

Further, NCPCR is looking into other complaints regarding Child Sexual Abuse Material and porn sites on the internet and social media platforms, including Twitter. NCPCR found that out of 31 websites explored by them, five pertained to Indian territory, and 19 were possibly from India. In several complaints, NCPCR came to know about CSAM available on Twitter through different handles.

They also noticed that these handles would provide links to WhatsApp groups where users can access such content. NCPCR also raised objects over Twitter, allowing children as young as 13 years old to make an account on the platform.

What does the law say against Child Pornography?

Section 13 to 15 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 67 of Information Technology (IT) Act, publishing, browsing, transmitting child pornography is a punishable offence. There is no provision of bail under the POCSO Act. 

NCPCR requested DCP Cyber Cell to register FIR

On June 26, NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo told ANI that NCPCR had issued summons to DCP Cyber Crime and sought personal appearance along with the copy of FIR, which is to be filed on Twitter. He added, “Twitter was found to have given false and misleading responses during the enquiry conducted by NCPCR for the presence of pornographic and child sexual abuse matter, a grievous offence under the POCSO ACT.”

Notably, Twitter was informed several times about the child pornographic material available on its platform, but no action was taken to curb such content.

The case against Twitter for showing the wrong map of India

Just a day ago, Twitter faced backlash for showing a distorted map of India on the Careers section of its website. Though the company removed the map, the complaint against the platform has already been initiated.

As per reports, Bhopal Cyber Cell registers FIR against Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari under Section 505 of IT Act after the platform displayed a distorted map of India.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Infighting within Akali over conversion of Sikh women to Islam: Sarna apologises to Kashmiri Muslims for Sirsa’s comments, says issue settled

OpIndia Staff -
Paramjit Singh Sarna has apologised to the Kashmiri Muslim community over comments made by colleague Manjinder Singh Sirsa.
Opinions

Massive endorsement of anti-Grooming Jihad laws: Here are the takeaways from the Kashmir controversy and how Khalistanis swallowed a bitter pill

K Bhattacharjee -
The conversion of Sikh girls to Islam in Kashmir has unquestionable daunted the 'Sikh-Muslim unity' project.

‘Used us against CAA’, ‘why did you take away Muslim girl’: More fractures appear after activist says Sikh women will not be allowed to...

News Reports Jinit Jain -
The farce of "Sikh-Muslim unity" falls apart as Sikhs and Muslims spar over the conversion of two Sikh girls in Kashmir.

Delhi Police file case against Twitter over child pornography on the platform, case of AltNews co-founder stalking a minor mentioned

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On June 29, Delhi Police Cyber Cell registered a case against Twitter for child pornographic content on their platform.

Drone attack at Jammu airbase: Agencies suspect LeT link, say Pakistan might have used drones it brought from China for pizza delivery

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Agencies believe the drone used by terrorists on May 27 had taken off from close proximity of the IAF airbase in Jammu

UP Police book Nadeem and Usman for forcibly converting a Sikh girl in Muzaffarnagar, 1 arrested: Here is what we know so far

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The police have arrested Usman while his brother Nadeem is still on the run from the law enforcement authorities.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Can’t force her’: Sikh body admits missing girl from Kashmir who converted to Islam does not want to return

OpIndia Staff -
Jagir Kaur informed that one of the two Sikh girls does not want to reconvert and does not want to come back to her family.
Read more
Social Media

Twitter shows a distorted map of India on its website yet again, has been a repeat offender

Anurag -
The map that appears on the ‘Tweep Life’ section of Twitter shows Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh detached from India.
Read more
Social Media

Islamists suffer meltdown after Sikh girl, who was married off to a Muslim man, is set to remarry man from own community: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Manmeet Kaur, allegedly forcibly converted to Islam and married off to a Muslim man, set to remarry Sukhbir Singh today.
Read more
News Reports

Kalyan Jewellers claim Mughals introduced nose rings in India, corrects misinformation after public outrage

OpIndia Staff -
Kalyan Jewellers sparked a controversy after it claimed that nose rings were first introduced in India by the Mughals.
Read more
Entertainment

Maharashtra: 22 including ex-Bigg Boss contestant detained after Nashik police raids drug party in Igatpuri, cocaine recovered

OpIndia Staff -
One of the women arrested is reportedly actress Heena Panchal, who is former contestant at the reality show Bigg Boss Marathi. She had also participated in another dating reality show 'Mujhse shaadi karoge'.
Read more
News Reports

Two Sikh girls abducted and converted to Islam in Kashmir: What we know

OpIndia Staff -
Situation is currently tensed in Valley as protests against the abduction and religious conversion of Sikh girls to Islam have intensified.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Infighting within Akali over conversion of Sikh women to Islam: Sarna apologises to Kashmiri Muslims for Sirsa’s comments, says issue settled

OpIndia Staff -

After Twitter, Facebook and Google officials depose before Parliamentary Standing Committee over misuse of social media platforms

OpIndia Staff -

Parliamentary panel headed by Shashi Tharoor seeks written explanation from Twitter about RS Prasad’s account lock

OpIndia Staff -

Massive endorsement of anti-Grooming Jihad laws: Here are the takeaways from the Kashmir controversy and how Khalistanis swallowed a bitter pill

K Bhattacharjee -

‘Used us against CAA’, ‘why did you take away Muslim girl’: More fractures appear after activist says Sikh women will not be allowed to...

Jinit Jain -

Delhi Police file case against Twitter over child pornography on the platform, case of AltNews co-founder stalking a minor mentioned

OpIndia Staff -

Drone attack at Jammu airbase: Agencies suspect LeT link, say Pakistan might have used drones it brought from China for pizza delivery

OpIndia Staff -

UP Police book Nadeem and Usman for forcibly converting a Sikh girl in Muzaffarnagar, 1 arrested: Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -

Grooming Jihad: Wahab became Deshraj to lure Hindu girl, converted her to Islam after blackmailing her with objectionable videos

OpIndia Staff -

Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta writes to NHRC about violence in Tarakeshwar by TMC goons: Houses looted, businesses shut, women brutalised

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
556,159FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com