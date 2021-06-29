Delhi Police file case against Twitter over child pornography on the platform, case of AltNews co-founder stalking a minor mentioned

On June 29, Delhi Police Cyber Cell registered a case against Twitter for child pornographic content on their platform. Notably, on June 26, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had summoned the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Cell, Delhi Police in connection with the availability of child porn on Twitter and requested them to file FIR against the platform.

Delhi Police Cyber Cell has registered case under POCSO Act & IT Act against Twitter on the basis of a complaint from NCPCR citing availability of links/material pertaining to child exploitation. Complaint is against Twitter Inc & Twitter Communication India Pvt Ltd: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2021

As per reports, Cyber Cell has registered the case under POCSO Act & IT Act against Twitter based on the complaint filed by NCPCR over the availability of links and material pertaining to child exploitation. Parent company Twitter INC and its Indian subsidiary Twitter Communication India Pvt. Ltd. have been named in the FIR.

Reportedly, this is the third case filed against Twitter after it lost legal protection over the content published on the platform. In the first two cases, even after several notices, the company was not taking any action and juggling the authorities between Twitter Inc. and Twitter India. However, in the recent case, Delhi Police named both the companies to ensure they become answerable.

The ‘Zubair Stalking Case’ mentioned in the complaint

In the complaint filed by NCPCR, the case where Alt New’s co-founder Zubair was found stalking a minor girl was mentioned. The complaint reads how NCPCR took cognizance of the case and forwarded the case to Delhi Police. NCPCR asked Twitter to take prompt action against Zubair, but his handle zoo_bear is still active on the platform.

The complaint further mentioned that Twitter Communication India Pvt. Ltd. and Twitter Inc. kept washing their hands from the case and alleged that their counterpart is responsible to act on the complaint.

Delhi Police Cyber Cell has registered a case under POCSO Act and IT Act against @Twitter and Twitter Communication India Pvt Ltd on the basis of a complaint from citing availability of links/ material pertaining child exploitation. pic.twitter.com/eWAa0KMlnh — Jitender Sharma (@capt_ivane) June 29, 2021

Further, NCPCR is looking into other complaints regarding Child Sexual Abuse Material and porn sites on the internet and social media platforms, including Twitter. NCPCR found that out of 31 websites explored by them, five pertained to Indian territory, and 19 were possibly from India. In several complaints, NCPCR came to know about CSAM available on Twitter through different handles.

They also noticed that these handles would provide links to WhatsApp groups where users can access such content. NCPCR also raised objects over Twitter, allowing children as young as 13 years old to make an account on the platform.

What does the law say against Child Pornography?

Section 13 to 15 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 67 of Information Technology (IT) Act, publishing, browsing, transmitting child pornography is a punishable offence. There is no provision of bail under the POCSO Act.

NCPCR requested DCP Cyber Cell to register FIR

On June 26, NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo told ANI that NCPCR had issued summons to DCP Cyber Crime and sought personal appearance along with the copy of FIR, which is to be filed on Twitter. He added, “Twitter was found to have given false and misleading responses during the enquiry conducted by NCPCR for the presence of pornographic and child sexual abuse matter, a grievous offence under the POCSO ACT.”

Delhi Police Cyber Cell has registered a case under POCSO Act and IT Act against Twitter on the basis of a complaint from NCPCR citing the availability of links/ material pertaining to child exploitation.@shankar_news18 shares details.



Watch #Viewpoint with @Zakka_Jacob pic.twitter.com/Hb1TJFK0IV — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 29, 2021

Notably, Twitter was informed several times about the child pornographic material available on its platform, but no action was taken to curb such content.

The case against Twitter for showing the wrong map of India

Just a day ago, Twitter faced backlash for showing a distorted map of India on the Careers section of its website. Though the company removed the map, the complaint against the platform has already been initiated.

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal Cyber Cell registers FIR against Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari under Section 505 of IT Act after the platform displayed a distorted map of India. — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2021

As per reports, Bhopal Cyber Cell registers FIR against Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari under Section 505 of IT Act after the platform displayed a distorted map of India.