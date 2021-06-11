Friday, June 11, 2021
Home News Reports Dissidence in Punjab Congress: Navjot Singh Sidhu camp in no mood to relent after...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Dissidence in Punjab Congress: Navjot Singh Sidhu camp in no mood to relent after AICC panel suggested retaining Amarinder Singh as CM

Navjot Singh Sidhu led dissent camp in Punjab Congress is demanding to remove Captain Amarinder Singh from the post of CM for allegedly not fulfilling poll promises

OpIndia Staff
82

After former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and Jalandhar Cant MLA Pargat Singh waged a war against CM Captain Amarinder Singh, the AICC was forced to constitute a committee to address the grievances of the Punjab leaders. The committee has proposed a compromise solution, but the dissident party leaders are in no mood to relent.

The panel comprising of senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress’ Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat and former MP JP Aggarwal had reportedly recommended that Sidhu could be suitably accommodated in the cabinet by making him the Deputy Chief Minister, saying that Capt Amarinder Singh should remain at the helm. The recommendation was made at a meeting held on Thursday, however, the dissident party leaders are not agreeing to this.

Justifying that it is not about the differences between Capt Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the dissidents said that they have raised genuine concerns like getting justice in the sacrilege case, making public a report on drugs submitted to the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2018 and renegotiating the power purchase agreements.

“The CM hasn’t fulfilled poll promises, so we are convincing more MLAs to come together to press for a change in leadership, and nothing less,” remarked a senior Congress leader.

The committee will be called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the coming days. The dissident are hopeful that their views will be considered before the party high command takes a decision.

Congress leader alleges that the CM has maintained a ‘dossier’

Widening the divide further, MLA Pargat Singh alleged that the Chief Minister in his meeting with the panel submitted ‘dossiers’ listing the wrongdoings of the MLAs and cabinet colleagues. 

“The chief minister has been making dossiers of his senior party leaders. Instead of doubting his own leaders, he should concentrate on administration,’’ Singh told the media, adding that such dossiers should be made on the officers working in the CMO.

The opposition did not miss the chance to take a dig at CM Amarinder Singh. Senior Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal Tweeted, “Showing a sackful of dossiers on corruption of his colleagues has failed to save @capt_amarinder. The 3-men panel report confirms that Congress MLAs are in full agreement with public opinion in Punjab that Captain has proved an utter failure as CM — an inaccessible non-performer.”

While Amarinder Singh has rubbished all the allegations, MLA Pargat Singh has dared the Chief Minister to make public the dossiers hours after the panel submitted the report to Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi.

After poster wars, online campaigns begin

We reported how the Punjab Congress has unleashed a ‘poster war’ in the state in the run-up to the 2022 state assembly elections.

With this, the online war is also catching steam with the official page of “Punjab Da Captain” (dedicated campaign page for Captain Amarinder Singh) launching the campaign “Captain for 2022” and declaring Singh as the CM face.

Profile Picture of “Punjab da Captain” Facebook page

On the other hand, a dissident and senior party leader Charanjit Singh Channi, who is among one CM’s “unfulfilled” poll promises camp, has come up with a campaign, “Ghar Ghar Vich Chali Gal, Channi Karda Masle Hal” (There is a discussion going on in every house that ‘Channi’ solves everyone’s problems).

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Temple vandalised, journalist attacked: Communal violence grips Tiljala, Kolkata, BJP leaders, Bengal Governor share details

OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker, Devdutta Maji, informed that a Shani Kali temple was vandalised by Islamists in broad daylight in Tiljala on Tuesday.
Politics

Journalist close to Congress reveals how it is the Sonia Gandhi factor that is stopping several rebels from calling it quits, Rahul Gandhi absent

OpIndia Staff -
According to writer Rasheed Kidwai, Sonia Gandhi is attempting to mitigate the damage by keeping dissident leaders soldered to the party

Former POTUS Trump tells Biden not to ‘fall asleep’ during meeting with Russian President Putin

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In the run-up to last year’s presidential campaign, Former POTUS Donald Trump had nicknamed Joe Biden as "Sleepy Joe" and had repeatedly claimed that Biden's mental health was in decline.

After Jitin Prasad’s exit, Congress desperately tries to keep Sachin Pilot in the party: Here is what happened

Politics OpIndia Staff -
After the exit of Jitin Prasada from Congress, the high command of the party has sprung into action to ensure Sachin Pilot does not exit as well

Actor Aisha Sultana booked for sedition, had said Modi govt used COVID-19 as a bio-weapon in Lakshwadeep: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Lakshadweep police registered a case of sedition against Aisha Sultana for claiming that Modi govt had used Covid-19 as a 'bio-weapon'

Nusrat Jahan’s ‘invalid marriage’: Nikhil Jain says she had refused to register the marriage, refutes her allegations over property and money

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Asked Nusrat Jahan to register marriage but she avoided, says Nikhil Jain in his statement released today

Recently Popular

Social Media

The ‘rape culture’ of liberals – How ‘woke’ influencers are openly asking to target ‘Sanghi’ women

OpIndia Staff -
Viral audio clip making rounds on social media shows how all 'woke' celebrities are actually as superficial as their activism.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Woman confined inside flat by live-in partner, beaten, raped and tortured for weeks

OpIndia Staff -
The woman had managed to flee from the flat and had taken refuge at a friend's house.
Read more
Social Media

Former India Today journalist justifies rape culture of ‘liberals’, says rape jokes are okay because man cracking them is gay

OpIndia Staff -
Rape jokes are okay if person cracking is a gay man and subject of jokes are men - Liberal logic.
Read more
Opinions

Dehumanising ‘Sanghis’ and weaponisation of sex: Why the defence of the ‘hate sex’ audio by one of the women present is problematic

Nupur J Sharma -
The entire idea is about dehumanisation of political adversaries. Once adversaries have been sufficiently dehumanised, all manners of crimes against them are justifiable.
Read more
News Reports

Christian convert son refuses to cremate Hindu mother, granddaughter travels 1100 km to perform the last rites

OpIndia Staff -
David alias Dharam Pratap Singh refused to perform last rites of his mother as per Hindu customs as he has converted to Christianity
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: After VHP’s protest, govt withdraws decision to pay Muslim clerics from Hindu temple funds

OpIndia Staff -
The VHP divisional secretary suggested that if the government wants to pay Muslim clerics, it should bring the mosques and madarsas of the Wakf Board under its own control and utilise their funds to benefit Imams.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
552,136FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com