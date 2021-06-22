Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Home News Reports Editor-in-chief of Hindi Khabar news channel, Atul Agarwal, robbed and assaulted at gunpoint in...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Editor-in-chief of Hindi Khabar news channel, Atul Agarwal, robbed and assaulted at gunpoint in Noida

The journalist wrote that, out of fear, he did not file a complaint after the purported incident took place on the intervening night of May 19-20, but the Noida police have taken cognisance and started investigating the incident.

OpIndia Staff
Hindi Khabar editor-in-chief Atul Agarwal (source: The Indian Express)
5

Atul Agarwal, the editor-in-chief of the Hindi Khabar news channel has been allegedly looted and assaulted in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida Extension on the intervening night of May 19 and 20 (Saturday-Sunday). According to reports, the owner of the Hindi news channel, who was travelling in his SUV car, was intercepted by five masked bike-borne assailants, in Sector 49 police station area and robbed of Rs 5000-6000 cash at gunpoint.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Harish Chander said that Atul Agarwal was going from Noida to his house in Greater Noida late on Saturday night. He suddenly realised that there was some problem with the music system of his car. He stopped his car some 300 metres ahead of the Rise police chowki and started fixing the music system when five miscreants on two motorcycle surrounded him. They beat him up and looted cash and other items at gunpoint.

“It has come to our notice that a senior journalist was attacked by a group of men on Saturday. We have taken cognisance of the issue even though the victim has not informed the police of the incident. Teams have been formed and we will soon arrest the accused,” said Harish Chandar.

According to reports, no police complaint has been filed yet, however, Noida Police has started probing the case after the news of the incident started doing rounds on social media, following the journalist’s Facebook post where he has shared his ordeal.

In a subsequent post, the journalist wrote that out of fear he did not file a complaint after the purported incident took place on the intervening night of May 19-20, but the Noida police have taken cognisance and started investigating the incident.

“Assailants left when they saw a press sticker on the windscreen of his car”, Atul Agarwal

According to the journalist, the assailants not only looted him but at one point also tried to physically assaulted him. They, however, spared his life when he told them that he had a small son to raise.

“The miscreants asked me to withdraw cash from the ATM. I too them that I do not have my ATM card and told them that I could transfer them the money through Paytm. As soon as I said this, the boy behind me started choking and abusing me”, the journalist wrote in his Facebook post.

He also added that the assailants took his phone and also made him unlock it but eventually threw his phone in the backseat after they saw a press sticker on the windscreen of his car and appeared to have recalled him.

“When they took away my phone, I mustered some courage and showed them my card and told them that I am a government-accredited journalist and if they take my phone away they would get tracked in no time. I don’t know what came to her mind, they threw my phone in the backseat and left”, informed Atul Agarwal adding that they threatened him with dire consequences if he spoke about the incident to anyone, and sped off on their bikes.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case so far, said police.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Congress Toolkit team now comes up with a ‘white paper’ on COVID management, here is how it is flawed

Jinit Jain -
Congress has released a white paper cautioning on the third wave of COVID-19, which appears as an extension of the toolkit that was exposed last month
Opinions

86 lakh vaccinations: Why BJP had the most perfect day yesterday

Abhishek Banerjee -
Rahul Gandhi has done the BJP a favour, as usual when it comes to criticising the recordbreaking number of COVID vaccination.

More controversial TISS papers surface: ‘India controlled Kashmir’, ‘Military Occupation’, romance with a research subject and embracing Islam

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The 'pro-Azaadi' paper was authored by one Sreyasi Mukherjee and submitted at the Guwahati campus of TISS.

They tortured me physically, mentally, abused my religion and my God: Read how women in Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal are being victimised

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ground report by Organiser reveals the horrifying stories of sexual assault on women in the post-poll violence in West Bengal

NCW takes cognisance of OpIndia’s report on Loyola College ex lecturer’s struggle against sexual predators, asks Chairman Provincial to take action

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NCW has taken cognisance of OpIndia's report about the 13-year long battle of an ex-lecturer of Loyola College against sexual harassment

First Bengal violence and then Narada: Second Supreme Court judge from Bengal recuses from hearing the case against Bengal govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
During the hearing, Justice Hemant Gupta informed that Justice Aniruddha Bose has some reservations about the case.

Recently Popular

Cricket

How Venkatesh Prasad is winning hearts with his ‘Sanghi’ posts, one tweet at a time

OpIndia Staff -
Venkatesh Prasad demonstrated the Surya Namaskar for his followers, performed in deference to the Sun God.
Read more
Media

Ravish Kumar appears massively frustrated as India administers 85 lakh COVID vaccines in single day, this is why he does not make sense

OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar goes on a ranting spree to hate on PM Modi by camouflaging propaganda as 'criticism' over COVID-19 vaccination
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren fails to meet Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi despite 4-days wait: Details

Jinit Jain -
The Dialy Pioneer has cited quoting sources that the JMM chief is not happy over Rahul and Sonia ignoring him and instead meeting TN CM Stalin.
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
Media

Republic TV issues statement over Arnab Goswami’s disappearance from the news network: Here is what they said

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was last seen on May 2 during a discussion on West Bengal assembly polls. He will make a return on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

Fact Check: Is “Raam” with the photo of Lord Ram printed on it is the world’s most expensive currency

OpIndia Staff -
As Raam is not a legal tender issued by a sovereign state or a central bank, it is not a regular currency, it is actually a bearer bond
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,232FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com