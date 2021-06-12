Saturday, June 12, 2021
Euro 2020: Denmark vs Finland suspended due to medical emergency after Christian Eriksen collapses on the pitch

Christian Eriksen, widely recognised as one of the best footballers Denmark has ever produced, collapsed on the pitch and lay unconscious.

OpIndia Staff
Christian Eriksen
Image Credit: Reuters
10

The UEFA Euro Championship match between Denmark and Finland has been suspended after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch.

Eriksen, widely recognised as one of the best footballers Denmark has ever produced, collapsed on the pitch and lay unconscious. Referee Anthony Taylor immediately halted the matched before the medical team rushed on to the pitch.

The footballer was also seen receiving CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on the pitch. His teammates appeared extremely concerned about the whole situation and could be seen praying. His teammates formed a ring around the player to give him privacy and protect him from the camera during the delicate situation.

Prayers are flowing from fans and footballers from around the globe.

Eriksen is an attacking midfielder and plays for Inter Milan at the club level.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

