The UEFA Euro Championship match between Denmark and Finland has been suspended after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch.

The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency. — UEFA (@UEFA) June 12, 2021

Eriksen, widely recognised as one of the best footballers Denmark has ever produced, collapsed on the pitch and lay unconscious. Referee Anthony Taylor immediately halted the matched before the medical team rushed on to the pitch.

The footballer was also seen receiving CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on the pitch. His teammates appeared extremely concerned about the whole situation and could be seen praying. His teammates formed a ring around the player to give him privacy and protect him from the camera during the delicate situation.

Prayers are flowing from fans and footballers from around the globe.

Keeping Christian Eriksen in our thoughts and prayers. 🙏 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 12, 2021

🇩🇰 Our thoughts and prayers are with Christian Eriksen, his family, and everyone associated with the Danish national team 🙏#BrentfordFC https://t.co/KwN1x0eBTs — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) June 12, 2021

All thoughts and prayers are with Christian Eriksen and his family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rs0jZSecXu — Don Robbie (@ItsDonRobbie) June 12, 2021

Eriksen is an attacking midfielder and plays for Inter Milan at the club level.