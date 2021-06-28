Farhan Azmi, husband of Ayesha Takia, calls for arrest of Baba Ramdev

Farhan Azmi, son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, and husband of Bollywood actor Ayesha Takia, took to Twitter on Monday to register his protest against Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev.

Azmi in a tweet shared a clip of Baba Ramdev where he can be seen criticizing the former name of Prayagraj “Allahabad”. Azmi claimed that the show in which Baba Ramdev made objectionable remarks was aired live on two channels.

Calling Baba Ramdev a ‘dhongi’ and threatening legal action, Azmi wrote, “This video should be enough to start an investigation & an immediate FIR/Arrest against Baba Ramdev & the TV channels. Live on June 27. Unless we don’t walk the legal talk these Dhongi Yogis will continue misusing a peaceful platform like Yoga to abuse the Almighty #MultipleFIR”.

Azmi made another Tweet tagging Mumbai police demanding Baba Ramdev’s arrest. “Respected @CPMumbaiPolice Sir, Bringing this video to your notice so you initiate a preliminary inquiry till we lodge an official complaint @MumbaiPolice against miscreants like Baba Ramdev who has blatantly insulted / abused our Lord Almighty, Allah Streamed live on June27,” read his Tweet.

Ironically, just before lodging his protest against Baba Ramdev for criticizing the name of a city, Azmi had accused the Yogi government of forcibly grabbing lands belonging to the minorities for Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Comparing Palestine to Uttar Pradesh, Azmi wrote, “Literally the same model being copy pasted all over India. In U.P. Yogi Govt illegally, forcibly acquiring land belonging to Muslims/Minorities in the name of #RamMandir #Ayodhya #Mathura”

Others raise voice against Baba Ramdev as well

Others insinuated that Baba Ramdev is ‘anti-Muslim’ for criticising the name of a city.

Farhan Azmi threatened Uddhav Thackeray prior to his Ayodhya visit

In 2020, Azmi had threatened Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray just ahead of his visit to Ayodhya.

Azmi while addressing a conference delivered an anti-Hindu speech where he threatened, “Uddhav Thackeray may treat this as a warning or threat… but if he goes to Ayodhya on March 7, then even I will accompany him. I also invite my father (Abu Azmi), all members of Samajwadi Party and all members of Maha Vikas Aghadi to join us. We will all accompany him but there is a condition… while he will build Ram Mandir I will build the Babri Masjid there.”