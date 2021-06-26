Saturday, June 26, 2021
Updated:

Protestors against farm laws violate Covid-19 safety norms, breaks barricades in Chandigarh, attempt to enter Raj Bhawan

Earlier, emergency services were halted in the city after protestors stormed the city to protest against the farm reforms. An Ambulance carrying a critical patient got stuck on the Chandigarh-Panchkula border after protestors had blocked the streets.

OpIndia Staff
Protestors break police barricade in Panchkula to protest against farm laws/ Image Source: Twitter
95

Thousands of ‘farmers’ resorted to vandalism on the streets of Chandigarh on Saturday as they broke police barricades during their protest against the Modi government over the passing of three farm laws.

According to the reports, several protestors marched towards Chandigarh from Punjab and Haryana to protest against the centre for passing the three farm laws. The protestors wanted to submit memorandums to the respective Governors demanding the withdrawal of the farm reforms initiated by the Modi government.

The protests were organised by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), who marched towards the Raj Bhavans of Punjab and Haryana in Chandigarh. These protestors violated all social distance norms and other Covid-19 protocols by assembling in large numbers, thus risking another onslaught of the pandemic in the Union Territory.

The SKM had announced to observe June 26 as “Kheti Bachao, Loktantra Bachao” (save farming, save democracy) day on the completion of seven months of the farmers’ protest in the country. Farmers from Punjab have been illegally squatting on the borders of the national capital since November to protest against the three farm laws passed by the Modi government.

As the police tried to stop these protestors, they broke police barricades and attempted to enter the Raj Bhavan area forcefully. The police tried using water cannons to stop the violent protestors, however, they failed as the protestors continued to break the barricades and marched ahead. One of the protesting farmers even climbed on top of a water cannon vehicle.

Earlier, emergency services were halted in the city after protestors stormed the city to protest against the farm reforms. An ambulance carrying a critical patient got stuck on the Chandigarh-Panchkula border after protestors had blocked the streets. The Chandigarh police had to make arrangements for the movement of the ambulance through an alternate route.

Announcing the protests, SKM leader Yogendra Yadav had said the “farmers” would hold a protest march from Gurdwara Nada Sahib to the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh. “We will organise a peaceful march and submit a memorandum to the President of India through the Governor,” he had claimed.

