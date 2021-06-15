Tuesday, June 15, 2021
British Pakistani rapper Frenzo Harami spews venom on Hindus. Here is what we know about him

From spreading fake news about fake hate crimes in India to 'gau mutra' jibes to mock Indians, Frenzo Harami is busy spewing hate on social media.

Anurag
Gaumutra jibe
Pakistan-born British rapper Frenzo Harami made Hinduphobic comments on Instagram (Image: Metro)
4

On June 14, a British-Pakistani rapper who identifies himself as ‘Frenzo Harami’ spewed venom against Hindus on his Instagram account. The issue was highlighted by Hindusamata, an organisation that works for Hindus’ empowerment across the world. In his posts, ‘Harami’ spewed hate against Hindu minorities in his home country Pakistan.

In a post, he wrote, “Tips Industries” won’t reinstate my video on YouTube because I’m Pakistani. Even after I paid for licensing. Bollywood has also banned Pakistani actors, so I’m not surprised. These cow-dung loving, p*ss-drinking Penchudas should focus more on providing oxygen for their shit country than copyrighting my music. F#ck Bollywood. Free Kashmir. Pakistan Zindabad.”

It looks like there was a rift between Tips and ‘Harami’ as the company did not allow his video that had licensed music under Tips. The anger towards the company was lashed out in the form of anger towards the whole Hindu community.

In a follow-up story, ‘Harami’ mocked the Hindus again for getting his post removed and said, “looks like my last post upset some of you that drink piss, so u got it removed. Sorry, not sorry.”

The problem with ‘Free Kashmir’ and ‘gaumutra’ jibe

Notably, both ‘Free Kashmir’ and ‘gaumutra’ jibes are used by radical Islamists and terrorists. Free Kashmir was a war cry that was extensively used during the 1990 departure of the Kashmiri Pandits. It has been used by the terrorists, militants and Pakistan sympathisers extensively to call for war against the minority communities like Hindus, Jains and Sikhs living in the valley.

The gaumutra jibe has been used by terrorists on several occasions. One of the most notable examples was of a Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorist identified as Adil Ahmed Dar alias Waqas. He was behind the suicide attack on the CRPF company in which 40 soldiers were killed in Pulwama, Kashmir. Following the attack, a video was released in which he had admitted joining JeM. In the video, he had referred to Indians as “Gae ka Peshab Peene Wale” (People who drink cow urine).

Frenzo’s relentless bashing of Hindus

‘Harami’ did not stop at two posts. He googled and posted several screenshots of Gaumutra based products that are available in the market. He went ahead and glorified the genocide of Hindus in the past and said, “My ancestors were probably piss drinkers too, but they saw the light… Alhamdulilah.”

Hindus On Campus, a student organisation, working against Hinduphobia, published a few screenshots of his stories. Interestingly, after abusing and mocking Hindus on his social media account, Harami had the audacity to claim that he was not racist. He said, “For the record, I’m not racist. I love Muslims, Sikhs and Hindus equally, and I’m opposed to fascism and extremism in all its forms.”

When OpIndia scrolled his stories before he locked his account, we found two more problematic stories. In one of the stories, he called actor Akshay Kumar “Peshaabi” while quoting a report in which Kumar had admitted drinking Gaumutra.

Harami called Akshay Kumar Peshaabi

In another story, Harami promoted the propaganda that Alt News’ cofounder had been spreading about an incident in Ghaziabad. An old Muslim man was beaten, and his beard was cut off by miscreants. The video Zubair, the cofounder of Alt News, had uploaded was muted. Reportedly, the old man claimed he was forced to say “Jai Shri Ram” during the attack, but no one was able to explain how Muslims forced another Muslim to chant Jai Shri Ram.

Harami spreading propaganda on the lines of Alt News’s cofounder

‘Harami’ shared the same post by another Islamist Mohammed Asif Khan, who has a history of sharing misleading and fake news to claim ‘hate crimes’.

Who is ‘Harami’?

Frenzo Harami is a Pakistan-born British rapper with a controversial history. The 31-year rapper hails from Jhelum, Pakistan and currently resides in Walthamstow, London, England. As per his profile on different websites, he used to allegedly sell drugs before starting rapping in 2018.

In May 2019, he appeared on the late-night show on BBC Asian Network. His song, “Chaabian Boyz”, was aired on the radio in which he called himself a “pimp” and glamorised sexual exploitation. The song had lyrics like, “I had a white girl I used to call a cash machine, I got 20 white girls and they all trap for me,” and “I’m a pimp and my boy he’s a farmer.” He also glamourised using drugs in the said song.

The song was removed from BBC’s playlist. In a statement, BBC said, “A version of the track which did not meet our editorial standards was played on Asian Network produced shows, in error. The song will not be played on any future shows.” Notably, grooming gangs is a major problem in London, and when the song was played on BBC, it was seen as bragging about such gangs that too by a Pakistani Muslim.

In an interview, he tried to justify his song and said that he did not use White Girls as a derogatory term. He further added he was “simply telling stories and highlighting these common facts of everyday life.” Interestingly, the video of that particular song had depicted precisely what he denied.

Screenshot from Chaabian Boyz

In the video, a white girl was seen half-naked throwing money on the table. The lyrics on that particular scene were about him being a pimp and a drug dealer.

Gaumutra jibe used by “intellectuals” in recent past

This is not the first time so-called intellectuals have tried to mock Hindus using Gaumutra jibe. Recently, writer Ravinder Singh made the Hinduphobic “Gaumutra” jibe while mocking the coronavirus vaccine. In October 2020, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray had made a similar jibe during a political rally. In June 2021, NDTV journalist used the jibe to mock UP CM Yogi Adityanath. In December 2020, Congress mouthpiece columnist Sanjukta Basu used it to mock the polio vaccine.  

