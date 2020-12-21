Monday, December 21, 2020
Home News Reports Congress mouthpiece columnist speaks the language of Pulwama terrorist, makes cow urine jibe on...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Congress mouthpiece columnist speaks the language of Pulwama terrorist, makes cow urine jibe on polio vaccine

Basu has a history of abusive tweets including cow-urine jibes.

OpIndia Staff
Sanjukta Basu, National Herald columnist, makes 'cow urine' jibe on polio vaccination
355

Columnist with Congress mouthpiece National Herald, one Sanjukta Basu on Monday morning made a cow urine jibe while commenting on the polio vaccination.

National Herald columnist Sanjukta Basu’s cow urine jibe

Basu, while making a caustic comment on how India eradicated polio through mass vaccination, mocked it by saying how ‘vaccines’ are ‘anti-national’ and that cow urine was given to eradicate polio. The ‘cow urine’ jibe to mock Indians, especially Hindus, has been used by radical Islamists and terrorists like the Pulwama terrorist. Pulwama terrorist, in his video released after his suicide attack, had vowed to kill all ‘cow urine drinkers’.

Basu has a history of abusive tweets including cow-urine jibes.

Upon UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s father’s demise, Basu had mocked and questioned why don’t BJP leaders resort to drinking cow urine instead of taking modern medicines.

She also uses cow urine jibe to mock Hindus.

And some more.

A self-proclaimed Rahul Gandhi fan-girl, Basu had earlier floated conspiracy theory that Pulwama terror attack was an inside job by India.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssanjuka basu, sanjukta, cow urine, polio vaccine, coronavirus vaccine
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Congress mouthpiece columnist speaks the language of Pulwama terrorist, makes cow urine jibe on polio vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjukta Basu was responding to Union Minister Dr Harshvardhan's comment regarding how India eradicated polio through vaccination
Read more
World

Meet Chen Weihua: China’s sh*t talker-in-chief, calls Trump-aide Pompeo ‘sh*t face’ after calling a US Senator ‘lifetime b*tch’

OpIndia Staff -
China drove into media spotlight after calling US Senator Marsha Blackburn a 'lifetime b*tch'. He has abused others as well.
Read more

Ahead of Bengal elections, Amit Shah lays down chronology for CAA and coronavirus vaccine

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rules of Citizenship Amendment Act will be formulated but only when the coronavirus vaccine immunisation plans are in motion, Home Minister Amit Shah today clarified.

Muslims worry whether Covid-19 vaccines are halal as they may contain pork products

World OpIndia Staff -
Spokespersons for Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have said that pork products are not an ingredient of their Coronavirus vaccines.

Mischief managed: From engaging troll army to weaponising censorship, how China built narrative around coronavirus

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
It is shocking how the Chinese CCP has managed to manipulate the online discourse as the world fought the coronavirus pandemic.

Welcome to the New Age: The Adhikari Rebellion, a new brand of politics takes root in Bengal, beginning of the end for Mamata Banerjee?

Editor's picks K Bhattacharjee -
The March of The Saffron in West Bengal that began with the Ram Navami rally in 2017 has reached resounding levels.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Karan Johar’s interesting statement to NCB: Lost my phone, here is the video from social media

OpIndia Staff -
Karan Johar has sent his reply to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in response to the notice that was served to him.
Read more
News Reports

NCP leader threatens Hindus to leave India, abuses Hindu women, says ‘All Hindus are my brothers’ after Hindus take up his ‘Dum hai?’ challenge

OpIndia Staff -
Using extremely foul language, NCP leader Arbaaz Khan threatened Hindus and insulted Hindu women.
Read more
Media

‘Secular’ media drops ‘Om Namah Shivay’ while reporting actor Dhanush’s statement on his new Netflix Hollywood movie

OpIndia Staff -
Dhanush expressed his excitement and thanked his fans for the love and support for the Netflix movie, directed by Russo Brothers
Read more
News Reports

“Modi could not live with his wife even for five days, How will he rule the country,” says Anti-Hindu propagandist Bishop Ezra Sargunam

OpIndia Staff -
Bishop Ezra Sargunam also said that PM Modi does not fear God as he does not have a conscience, and he is a fake man
Read more
World

‘Taiwan, Fight for Trump’, ‘Stop the Steal’: Rally in Taipei sees participants voicing their support for Donald Trump

OpIndia Staff -
Visuals of the event that have surfaced on social media show a very enthusiastic crowd in Taipei, Taiwan cheering for Trump.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of Communist govt and Islamists, dies in a mysterious accident

OpIndia Staff -
The family of the journalist has also said that the journalist had received several threats in the recent past. The lorry driver has been arrested.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Congress mouthpiece columnist speaks the language of Pulwama terrorist, makes cow urine jibe on polio vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjukta Basu was responding to Union Minister Dr Harshvardhan's comment regarding how India eradicated polio through vaccination
Read more
World

Meet Chen Weihua: China’s sh*t talker-in-chief, calls Trump-aide Pompeo ‘sh*t face’ after calling a US Senator ‘lifetime b*tch’

OpIndia Staff -
China drove into media spotlight after calling US Senator Marsha Blackburn a 'lifetime b*tch'. He has abused others as well.
Read more
News Reports

Despite baseless allegations about ‘abolishment of MSP’, govt continues purchase of crops, 49% of total paddy purchase made from Punjab alone

OpIndia Staff -
Paddy procurement under MSP during Kharif Marketing Season 2020-21 went up by more than 25% compared to the last year
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of Bengal elections, Amit Shah lays down chronology for CAA and coronavirus vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
Rules of Citizenship Amendment Act will be formulated but only when the coronavirus vaccine immunisation plans are in motion, Home Minister Amit Shah today clarified.
Read more
World

Muslims worry whether Covid-19 vaccines are halal as they may contain pork products

OpIndia Staff -
Spokespersons for Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have said that pork products are not an ingredient of their Coronavirus vaccines.
Read more
News Reports

‘Non-Muslims can never get justice in Pakistan’, says father of minor Christian girl abducted for rape and conversion to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
The victim's father informed that the documents made by the accused, following the girl's marriage and forceful conversion, are fake.
Read more
News Reports

Mischief managed: From engaging troll army to weaponising censorship, how China built narrative around coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
It is shocking how the Chinese CCP has managed to manipulate the online discourse as the world fought the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

Pune: Case filed against naturopathy doctor for duping a woman of Rs 1.47 crore for bogus treatment

OpIndia Staff -
The naturopathy doctor told the woman that she had liver ailment, and later cancer, without carrying out any test
Read more
Editor's picks

Welcome to the New Age: The Adhikari Rebellion, a new brand of politics takes root in Bengal, beginning of the end for Mamata Banerjee?

K Bhattacharjee -
The March of The Saffron in West Bengal that began with the Ram Navami rally in 2017 has reached resounding levels.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Widow of journalist SV Pradeep, who died in a mysterious accident, expresses disappointment over probe

OpIndia Staff -
Widow of journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of communist government and Islamists, has expressed disappointment at the direction of probe of the accident that killed her husband.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com