Sanjukta Basu, National Herald columnist, makes 'cow urine' jibe on polio vaccination

Columnist with Congress mouthpiece National Herald, one Sanjukta Basu on Monday morning made a cow urine jibe while commenting on the polio vaccination.

Basu, while making a caustic comment on how India eradicated polio through mass vaccination, mocked it by saying how ‘vaccines’ are ‘anti-national’ and that cow urine was given to eradicate polio. The ‘cow urine’ jibe to mock Indians, especially Hindus, has been used by radical Islamists and terrorists like the Pulwama terrorist. Pulwama terrorist, in his video released after his suicide attack, had vowed to kill all ‘cow urine drinkers’.

Basu has a history of abusive tweets including cow-urine jibes.

Upon UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s father’s demise, Basu had mocked and questioned why don’t BJP leaders resort to drinking cow urine instead of taking modern medicines.

My condolences to UP CM on his father's demise. Always difficult to lose a parent even if you have renounced worldly pleasure to join politics. He was admitted in AIIMS, treated by Western medicine. Good that BJP leaders lead by eg in debunking myths of Ayurveda / holy cow urine. — Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) April 20, 2020

I met somebody who was laughing at Pakistan's inability to control the idiotic clerics who are hell bent on keeping the mosques open. "These Muslims have such stupid blind faith," he said, even as he had another sip from his glass of cow urine he was drinking to fight #COVID19. — Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) March 29, 2020

She also uses cow urine jibe to mock Hindus.

And some more.

If private, should be kept private. If flaunted in front of 100 billion people, it would be judged. I judge the cow urine drinkers everyday, same way I judge a stupid girl who thinks films are prohibited by her religion. Were Films invented when Islam was made? https://t.co/xsWJ5xTFGn — Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) June 30, 2019

A self-proclaimed Rahul Gandhi fan-girl, Basu had earlier floated conspiracy theory that Pulwama terror attack was an inside job by India.