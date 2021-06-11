Bangladesh allrounder Shakib al Hasan courted a massive controversy by showing his anger against an umpiring decision by kicking and uprooting the stumps during a T20 match on Friday. Two videos of him losing his cool during a Dhaka Premier League Match.

Shakib Al Hasan was seen fuming at the umpire for turning down an LBW appeal during a Dhaka Premier League match on Friday. The all-rounder was seen kicking the stumps in anger after the umpire turned down his LBW appeal.

In the match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Abahani Limited on Friday, Shakib Al Hasan was seen disrespecting the game twice. The first incident occurred when the Mohammedan Sporting Club player was bowling the fifth over against Abahani Limited.

Shakib Al Hasan, who was bowling from round the wicket, appealed for an LBW against fellow Bangladeshi cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim, who got stuck at the crease before the ball rapped him on the pads. The fielding team, along with Shakib, quickly appealed, but the umpire quickly gestured not out.

The refusal of the umpire to give a decision in his favour angered Shakib Al Hasan, who furiously kicked the stumps in anger. The 34-year-old was seen angrily arguing with the umpire after kicking the stumps as the entire Mohammedan Sporting Club team surrounded them.

For someone who’s one of the best players from his country this reaction from Shakib Al Hasan is shocking. Shakib is a role model for many pic.twitter.com/cNxjfU5sd3 — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) June 11, 2021

An over later, Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan’s temper flared up once again, who was now seen uprooting the stumps in a fit of rage as he expressed his anger at the umpires.

One more… Shakib completely lost his cool. Twice in a single game. #DhakaLeague Such a shame! Words fell short to describe these… Chih… pic.twitter.com/iUDxbDHcXZ — Saif Hasnat (@saifhasnat) June 11, 2021

The clip of Shakib Al Hasan’s deplorable actions has gone viral on the internet, with several fans reacting strongly against the actions of Bangladeshi allrounder. Netizens slammed the cricketer for his violent behaviour and demanded the Bangladesh Cricket Board to ban him from representing the country.

Reportedly, Shakib, who is the captain of Mohammedan, had scored 37 off 27 balls as his team managed to score 145/6 after electing to bat first. As rain disrupted the proceedings of the contest, the second-innings was then reduced to nine overs where Abahani was required 76 to win. In response, Abahani only managed to score 44/6 in their nine overs. Mohammedan won by 31 runs by Duckworth–Lewis method.

It is worth mentioning that Shakib Al Hasan has only recently back from a lengthy ICC ban.

Following the controversy, Shakib Al Hasan has apologised for his shocking actions on the field during a T20 game. In a Facebook post, the Bangladeshi cricketer said, “Dear fans and followers, I am extremely sorry for losing my temper and ruining the match for everyone and especially those who are watching from home. An experienced player like me should not have reacted that way but sometimes against all odds it happens unfortunately. I apologise to the teams, management, tournament officials and organizing committee for this human error. Hopefully, I won’t be repeating this again in the future. Thanks and love you all”.