A video had gone viral on social media late on Sunday where two Instagram content creators could be seen making extremely derogatory comments on God Shiva. The video was posted on the Youel.in Instagram account. The two individuals speak of Mahadeva castrating himself and made other such offensive remarks before going on to say that people should not get offended.

Take a look at this Video and imagine the h@tred these people have towards Hinduism. Still no actions against them!! Is this partiality only cause Hindus don't chant ' सर‌ तन‌ से‌ जुda' type 'Peaceful Slogans' ??



Id link : 👇 amplify as much as possible. https://t.co/vG7ZqNT8WZ pic.twitter.com/1QpGuSbSvX — Nibba🤓 || @dankchikitsak Stan (@kesari_nibba) June 6, 2021

However, people did get offended due to the nature of the comments made. People demanded authorities to take action over the matter.

Everyday we see a new MF openly coming out with extreme derogatory statement against Hinduism. This is just targeted hate towards one nd only one religion in the name of athesim. Some examples are to be set by the authorities. This needs to stop. pic.twitter.com/4hFdcNSMYe — Liberal Slayer (@liberal_slayerr) June 6, 2021

BJP MLA Tiger Raja Singh also intervened on the matter and said that the individuals, Kruthika Gowra and Chitin, are both residents of Hyderabad.

On Social Media, a video is seen getting viral where Kruthika Gowra & Chitin both residents of Hyderabad are seen mocking our gods.



I request @TelanganaDGP @cpcybd @CPHydCity @RachakondaCop to take immediate action against them. https://t.co/UezItkGcv6 pic.twitter.com/fVC4PGJw7u — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) June 7, 2021

Since then, the Instagram content creators have issued an apology over the matter. In an Instagram Story, they said, “A three-part video posted since April in installments titled “Hinduism & Humans” suddenly provoked a lot of adverse reactions in the last 24 hours. This was despite our repeated disclaimer that our video was not made with the intention to offend anyone.”

Apology by Youek.in

The content creators further added in a separate story, “We have therefore decided to take down the entire three-part video permanently. We sincerely apologise to anyone we have unintentionally offended with the video. We request you to accept our apology and tag all the concerned parties.”

Apology by Youek.in

It remains to be seen whether the apology settles the matter or law enforcement authorities decide to take action against them for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus, especially since a sitting MLA has asked the authorities to take action.