A remote hamlet in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir has become the first village in the country to vaccinate all its adult population against the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the reports, Weyan village in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has become the first village to complete 100 percent vaccination for its adult population. The officials said that vaccination in Weyan village was covered under the Jammu and Kashmir model, a 10-point agenda to vaccinate eligible people with shots at a faster pace.

“Weyan, a village in district Bandipora (J&K) has become the first village in the country, where the entire population above 18 years has been vaccinated,” the official Twitter account of PIB, Jammu and Kashmir said in a tweet.

The Union territory has achieved 70 per cent vaccination for those in the 45+ age group despite the initial vaccine hesitancy, which is almost double the national average.

Due to the difficult terrain of the area, the health officials had to walk 18 kms on foot to reach the village. The village is located only 28 kilometres away from Bandipora district headquarters and there is no motorable road, another official of the health department said.

Bashir Ahmed Khan, Chief Medical Officer, Bandipora said that there is no internet access in the village. Hence, it was not possible for the residents to get appointments for vaccination like the way people in urban areas do, he added.

A total of 362 beneficiaries in the village received the vaccine making it the first village in the country to be fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.