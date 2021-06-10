Thursday, June 10, 2021
Home News Reports Jharkhand: Minor girls sexually abused, tortured at Mother Teresa Welfare Trust, accused are absconding
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Jharkhand: Minor girls sexually abused, tortured at Mother Teresa Welfare Trust, accused are absconding

The director of the shelter home is the husband of the CWC chairperson of the East Singhbhum district. The victims have stated that Pushpa Rani Tirkey, the CC chairperson, took no action despite being aware of the sexual abuse and instead used to beat up the victims.

OpIndia Staff
Jharkhand: Minors were facing sexual abuse at state govt approved NGO, accused absconding
Representational image, via Twitter
83

Horrifying details emerge as an investigation into the sexual abuse case of two minor girls at a state government-approved NGO, Mother Teresa Welfare Trust (MTWT) in Jharkhand gains pace.

As per a Hindustan Times report, the police have informed that other girls, apart from the two victims who have spoken up were subjected to sexual abuse for over four years and they are expanding the scope of the investigation.

Minor girls abused and tortured at the shelter home

The terrifying incident came to light when the two victims went missing and were later traced by the police. 

On tracking the cellphones of the girls, they were found at a house in Birsanagar the following day.

During the interrogation, the girls revealed they decided to flee from the shelter home to avoid the continuous torture and sexual assault by the caretakers of the shelter. 

The minors studied at a nearby all girls’ school but were sent to the institution after the school shut during the lockdown.

Jamshedpur senior superintendent of police Dr M Tamil Vanan informed that two minor girls, aged 16 and 17, have given video-recorded statements in which they reiterated all the charges made in their statements to the special POCSO court.

The girls revealed that they were physically and mentally tortured at the home shelter. They were even forced to give in to the sexual demands of the perpetrators.

The accused Harpal Singh Thapar, director of the NGO, his wife Pushpa Rani Tirkey, who is also the chairperson of East Singhbhum district child welfare committee (CWC), warden Geeta Singh, her son Aditya Singh, and another staff member Tony Singh are on the run.

As per the report, Thapar and other men assaulted the minors, while Tirkey used to beat them up. 

An FIR under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged on the complaint of two rescued girls by the police on Tuesday.

Apart from being sexually and physically abused, the girls were also made to do menial tasks 

Dr Vanan revealing the horrifying details informed, “Investigation has found that Thapar allegedly had physical relations with the 19-year-old daughter of the warden, and he, along with others, used to sexually abuse and exploit the victims on a regular basis.”

Despite the girls complaining repeatedly to Tirkey, the CWC chief for the past four years, no action was taken by her against the perpetrators, informed the SSP.

Meanwhile, the police is awaiting medical reports of the two rescued girls to determine if they were raped.

The Trust made headlines earlier this week after a video of the girls made to do menial jobs, including working in a garbage dump, went viral on social media. This forced the district administration to take cognizance of the issue which led to the formation of a four-member team to investigate the matter further. 

Death of a three-and-a-half-year-old also being investigated

Additionally, the police is also investigating the death of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl who died in the home 25 days ago due to a brain tumor. 

In a report to the Jamshedpur deputy commissioner, SSP Dr Vanan stated, “This little girl was the daughter of a rape survivor who didn’t want to keep her. Thapar and his wife didn’t inform the police or the district administration about the death, which they were legally bound to.”

About the Mother Teresa Welfare Trust

The Jharkhand government-approved NGO allegedly has no links with Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity.

Located at Shamsher Tower in Kharangajhar, the shelter home has three floors with 23 girls living in two rooms on the second floor. The warden lived in another room on the same floor with her daughter and son. Thapar and Tirkey also resided in the same building occupying the first floor, while 22 boys lived on the ground floor.

The girls are now being rehabilitated with twenty-one of them being taken care of by the Seraikela-Kharsawan CWC as of now.

Government funds into personal accounts

Allegedly, Thapar and Tirkey used to transfer government funds and private donations into their personal accounts which is also being probed.

“The girls told us that they took away the money donated to them by many people for clothing, food and other items. All the five named accused will be arrested soon as different teams are raiding possible hideouts,” informed SSP Dr Vanan.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsJharkhand NGO, Jharkhand forced conversions, Jharkhand sexual abuse
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Perils of woke feminism: How recent Clubhouse conversation encourages sexually predatory behaviour and promotes Grooming Jihad

Jinit Jain -
In a audio conversation on Clubhouse, luminaries of liberal and feminist firmament encouraged sexually predatory behaviour against Hindus.
News Reports

Jitendra Prasada, father of Jitin Prasada, had died months after losing a “fixed election” against Sonia Gandhi: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Jitendra Prasada, father of Jitin Prasada, nhad contested against Sonia Gandhi for party president post in 2000, had lost badly

As TMC MP Nusrat Jahan declares her marriage invalid, questions arise whether she lied to the parliament on her marital status

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While Nusrat Jahan says her wedding was invalid, the Lok Sabha records show Nikhil Jain as her husband, and she is listed as married

Former India Today journalist justifies rape culture of ‘liberals’, says rape jokes are okay because man cracking them is gay

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Rape jokes are okay if person cracking is a gay man and subject of jokes are men - Liberal logic.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Twitter account abuses Jitin Prasada upon his exit from party, keeps it classy as always

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In a now-deleted tweet, MP Congress tweeted that Congress is happy with exit of Jitin Prasada as this is a 'practice of throwing garbage into the dustbin'.

“It is a war, and to win if we have to use Vibhishan, we must,” Narendra Modi’s 1996 interview explains why BJP accepts leaders...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In 1996, PM Modi said that in war, sometimes we have to take support from Vibhishan, while talking about Congress leaders joining BJP

Recently Popular

Social Media

The ‘rape culture’ of liberals – How ‘woke’ influencers are openly asking to target ‘Sanghi’ women

OpIndia Staff -
Viral audio clip making rounds on social media shows how all 'woke' celebrities are actually as superficial as their activism.
Read more
Entertainment

Bolo pencil, Yami Gautam cancil: ‘Liberals’ cancel the Bollywood actress after ‘stalking’ husband Aditya Dhar

OpIndia Staff -
Yami Gautam was 'cancelled' by liberals after one of them 'stalked' her husband Aditya Dhar, the populr filmmaker.
Read more
News Reports

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan says her marriage with Nikhil Jain is not valid in India because they never married formally as per Indian law

OpIndia Staff -
Nusrat Jahan has said that the destination wedding in Turkey was never formalised as per Indian law and hence the marriage was never valid.
Read more
Social Media

Former India Today journalist justifies rape culture of ‘liberals’, says rape jokes are okay because man cracking them is gay

OpIndia Staff -
Rape jokes are okay if person cracking is a gay man and subject of jokes are men - Liberal logic.
Read more
News Reports

Hunter Biden’s laptop reveal chat with lawyer, N-word and racist remarks surface

OpIndia Staff -
Hunter Biden's controversial laptop and hard drive were picked up from a Delaware computer repair shop. His association with a Ukrainian gas company and alleged links with prostitution rackets had caused a political controversy.
Read more
Opinions

Why a cartoonist imagines ‘gothra’ while reality is ‘halal’ vaccines. Understanding the mindset

Shashank Singh -
You see, Satish Acharya wouldn't really want to be Charlie Hebdo'ed, right?
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
552,320FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com