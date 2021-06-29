Dharma Productions and Still Media Collective have joined hands to bring forth the biopic of C. Sankaran Nair titled “The Untold Story Of C. Sankaran Nair.” The film is being produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Anand Tiwari, and to be directed by Karan Singh Tyagi.

As per reports, the film will revolve around the legendary courtroom battle between Sankaran Nair and the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. The film will be an adaptation of the book “The Case That Shook The Empire” written by Raghu Palat (great-grandson of Sankaran Nair) and his wife, Pushpa Palat.

Karan Johar took to social media to make the announcement. “Extremely excited and honoured to be bringing the untold story of C. Sankaran Nair, a historic man to the big screens. Directed by @karanstyagi,” he Tweeted.

Who is C. Sankaran Nair?

Chettur Sankaran Nair was the sole Indian in the Viceroy’s council. However, he resigned soon after the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre.

Sankaran Nair in his autobiography wrote, “Almost every day I was receiving complaints, personal and by letters, of the most harrowing description of the massacre at Jallianwalla Bagh at Amritsar and the martial law administration…At the same time, I found that Lord Chelmsford (the Viceroy) approved of what was being done in Punjab. That, to me, was shocking.”

After resigning, Sankaran Nair had proceeded to London to open the eyes of the British to the ‘un-British’ acts committed in Punjab.

C. Sankaran Nair and his courtroom battle is a forgotten chapter of history. However, his struggle is hailed for igniting the freedom struggle across India.