A shop-owner in Lakshadweep has put up a signboard announcing that he will not sell any items to people associated with the BJP, media outlet Reporter reported. The development comes in the wake of new regulations proposed by the local administration.

The notice reportedly says, ‘No goods will be given to the BJP from this shop’. It can be concluded with reasonable certainty that the notice declares that no goods will be sold to those associated with the party.

The report also mentioned that BJP functionaries in the Union Territory have resigned from the party in the wake of protests against the new measures announced. Policies of the new administration being opposed include banning candidates with more than 2 children from contesting Panchayat polls, the removal of illegal storage facilities along the coast, and the strict order to boat owners against leasing/renting their boats to individuals without proper permission from authorities.

The draft Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation (LDAR) 2021 also proposed a new law to ban cow slaughter and beef, which is in line with the prevailing law in an overwhelming number of states in India.

Besides, the draft regulation also accords the administrator the authority to “declare any area to be a planning area” on the islands, for the purpose of development, and will also allow the administrator to acquire any land required for a public purpose under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, commonly known as the Land Acquisition Act.

Recently, Lakshadweep-based actor and model Aisha Sultana levelled serious allegations against the government of India during a debate on Malayalam news channel MediaOne TV. Sultana alleged that the central government had used COVID-19 as a bioweapon against the people of Lakshadweep Islands.

“Before centre took care, Lakshadweep had 0 cases of COVID-19. Now, it is reporting a daily spike of 100 cases. What the centre has deployed is a bioweapon. I can say this clearly that the central government has deployed bioweapon against the people of Lakshadweep,” Sultana in Malayalam during the debate on Media One.