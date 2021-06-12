Saturday, June 12, 2021
LeT terrorists attack police, CRPF on Covid duty in Sopore, 4 dead: Here is what we know so far

The area has been cordoned off and a probe has been initiated to nab the terrorists. Simultaneously, senior police officials have reached the spot to analyse the situation.

Jammu and Kashmir: LeT terrorists attack police CRPF in Sopore. Here is what we know so far
Visuals from Sopore where terrorist attack took place, image via ANI and Aditya Kaul
On Saturday (June 12), terrorists attacked Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Arampora in Sopore town in the Baramulla district.

As per reports, two civilians died while two police personnel were killed in action. Besides three police personnel including an assistant sub-inspector was injured during the attack. The victims were rushed to the nearby hospital for further medical treatment, before being shifted to Army’s 92 Base Hospital. Sources suggest that two more civilians also sustained injuries.

While speaking about the matter, Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar said, “Two policemen and two civilians lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Sopore. Two other police personnel are injured. Lashkar-e-Taiba is behind this attack.”

Reportedly, the police team was deployed in the Arampora area for Covid-19 duty. The area has been cordoned off and a probe has been initiated to nab the terrorists. Simultaneously, senior police officials have reached the spot to analyse the situation.

While reacting to the incident, National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah said, “Terrible news coming in from Sopore. Such attacks must be condemned without reservation. Prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the deceased.”

Jammu & Kashmir police files charge sheet against Mehbooba Mufti’s close aide

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had made a sensational set of disclosures in its charge sheet against senior PDP leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, a close aide of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. In a 19-page charge-sheet, the Counter Intelligence Kashmir(CIK), a wing of the CID department of J&K police, had described Parra’s 13 years of the journey from 2007 as a journalist and politician as a “saga of subterfuge, deceit and double-dealing”.

The charge-sheet accused Para of being hand-in-glove with terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir and of taking directions from Pakistan-based terror outfits. The charge sheet said Parra was an “asset” for Pakistan-based terror groups and helped them in furthering their nefarious designs in Kashmir while ensuring that his political rivals were neutralised. Parra is said to have forged ties with terrorists to advance his political ambitions and returned the favour by providing an array of help and support that resulted in terror attacks.

