On Saturday (June 12), terrorists attacked Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Arampora in Sopore town in the Baramulla district.

As per reports, two civilians died while two police personnel were killed in action. Besides three police personnel including an assistant sub-inspector was injured during the attack. The victims were rushed to the nearby hospital for further medical treatment, before being shifted to Army’s 92 Base Hospital. Sources suggest that two more civilians also sustained injuries.

While speaking about the matter, Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar said, “Two policemen and two civilians lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Sopore. Two other police personnel are injured. Lashkar-e-Taiba is behind this attack.”

#UPDATE | Jammu & Kashmir | Two policemen and two civilians lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Sopore. Two other police personnel are injured. Lashkar-e-Taiba is behind this attack: Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar to ANI



(Visual deferred by unspecified time)

Reportedly, the police team was deployed in the Arampora area for Covid-19 duty. The area has been cordoned off and a probe has been initiated to nab the terrorists. Simultaneously, senior police officials have reached the spot to analyse the situation.

Sad news. IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar confirms to me that two civilians and two J&K Police cops have been killed in action during the terror attack in Sopore. Three more cops injured. J&K Police was performing #COVID19 related duties when attacked by terrorists in a cowardly manner. pic.twitter.com/Er85uzJ6eb — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 12, 2021

While reacting to the incident, National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah said, “Terrible news coming in from Sopore. Such attacks must be condemned without reservation. Prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the deceased.”

Terrible news coming in from Sopore. Such attacks must be condemned without reservation. Prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the deceased. https://t.co/MzsnpHxKSQ — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 12, 2021

