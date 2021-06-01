Neral Police on Monday raided an illegal slaughterhouse and rescued at least 41 animals including cows, calves and buffaloes. The rescued animals were sent to a gaushala (cowshed) in Bhiwandi, Thane district. Five men, Imtiaz Latif Saire (51), Sameer Latif Saire (32), Shoaib Shakil Bubere (20), Taslip Aziz (40), and Shakeel Mustaq Bubere (42) have been arrested in the matter.

As per the report, the illegal slaughterhouse came to light after Raigad district superintendent of police Ashok Dudhe received an anonymous tip off. The illegal slaughterhouse was situated in Salokh village, Karjat taluka in Raigad.

According to a police officer, when the cops reached the place, they saw three animals being taken away for being slaughtered. All five accused were caught. The police said that the illegal slaughter would take place in the night so that no one could know about it.

Further investigation is currently underway.