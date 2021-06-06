Monday, June 7, 2021
Home Variety WTF News Did a pet hippo kill and eat his owner six years after he was...
Fact-CheckNews ReportsSocial MediaSocial Media Fact-CheckVariety
Updated:

Did a pet hippo kill and eat his owner six years after he was ‘adopted’ as per viral message? Here are the details

The incident pertains to the tragic death of a farmer from South Africa named Marius Els, who was mauled to death by his pet hippo Humphrey.

OpIndia Staff
Image Source: Dailymail
1000

Earlier this week, several users took to Twitter to share a news report claiming that a hippopotamus had dragged a South African man named Marius Els and ate him near a river, six years after he had rescued and adopted the baby hippo.

A social media account named Facts (@StrangeFactoid) shared a news report on Twitter on Friday saying, in 2005, a South African man, Marius Els, had adopted a baby hippo after rescuing it from a river. However, six years later, after years of bonding between the two, the hippo dragged him into that same river and “ate” him.

Even though the news reports of a South African national being mauled to death by a hippo is true, however, it is misleading to claim that he was eaten by the same hippo that he had ‘adopted’ six years ago after rescuing from a river.

Did Hippopotamus eat the South African man?

The incident pertains to the tragic death of a farmer from South Africa named Marius Els, who was mauled to death by his pet hippo Humphrey. In an incident that had occurred in November 2011, 40-year-old Army Major Marius Els was killed by the 1.2-tonne hippo he had adopted and tried to domesticate on a farm in Free State province.

The body of Els was found in a river with marks of being bitten by a huge animal several times, which he had earlier described as his son. Els’s body was found submerged in the river where he had rescued the hippo from a flood six years ago.

The hippo grew too big for the people who adopted it and was bought by Els at the age of five months, becoming his pet on his 400-acre farm. Els was also photographed riding on the five-year-old hippo’s back.

Marius Els on the back of Humphrey near his farm/ Image Source: MTC

“Humphrey’s like a son to me, he’s just like a human,” he had said. “There’s a relationship between Humphrey and me and that’s what some people don’t understand. They think you can only have a relationship with dogs, cats and domestic animals. But I have a relationship with the most dangerous animal in Africa,” Els had said.

However, Els’s wife, Louise, a pharmacist, had a different story to tell. She had expressed misgivings about the hippo as the giant animal had caused trouble before. Earlier in 2011, a 52-year-old man and his seven-year-old grandson had to climb and stay atop a tree for two hours after being chased by Humphrey.

Similarly, Humphrey has also been accused of killing calves belonging to Els’s business partner. The animal also frequently broke out of its enclosure and chased golfers at a local golf club.

Els, who had also domesticated kept giraffe and rhino, claimed the sound of his voice would bring Humphrey back home. He regarded the hippo as “loveable” and a “gentle giant”.

Except, years later, Humphrey mauled Els in the river on that fateful day and left him submerged in the water for several hours, causing his death. Though there were some bitten marks on Els’s body, the hippo had not eaten up the body after killing him, as claimed by social media users.

Hence, social media users claiming that the hippo “killed and ate” the man, who had adopted and domesticated for years, is misleading.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termshippo ate his owner, pet hippo ate mauris els, mauris els hippo
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Here is how PM Narendra Modi took non-NDA ruled states to the cleaners today over their propaganda against vaccine policy

K Bhattacharjee -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation today took opposition parties to the cleaners over their propaganda against the vaccine policy....
Editor's picks

Appeasing the Gandhi family? Read how DD under Jawhar Sircar had removed inconvenient parts of PM candidate Modi’s interview during 2014 elections

Dibakar Dutta -
Jawhar Sircar had blamed the then I and B Minister Manish Tewari for failing to grant 'operational autonomy' to the public broadcaster.

She did not help when I was getting beaten, was part of kidnapping plan: Mehul Choksi talks about woman who ‘honey trapped’ him

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mehul Choksi filed complaint to Antiguan Police Commissioner detailing how he was allegedly abducted

PM Modi slays opposition propaganda on vaccines, makes vaccine procurement centralised and free for all states. Details

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to nation on Monday tore into the media and opposition propaganda on vaccination drive conducted in the...

From cricketers to singers, here are the celebrities who glorified Khalistani terrorist Bhindranwale on Operation Bluestar anniversary

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Kanwar Grewal, a popular Punjabi singer released a song revering Bhindranwale calling him a ‘saint’. The song has clocked over 1 lakh views on YouTube.

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh apologises for glorifying Khalistan terrorist Bhindranwale on anniversary of Operation Bluestar

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan Singh said, that the image he shared was a WhatsApp forward message and he shared it without realising the content in it or the significance of the same.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

‘Lao meri chappal’: Vikrant Massey slammed after he compared Yami Gautam to Radhe Maa over wedding pic

OpIndia Staff -
Vikrant Massey mocked Yami Gautam on Instagram after the actress shared a photograph from her wedding ceremony.
Read more
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan to play Sita in a retelling of Ramayana? Here is what she is demanding as payment for the role

OpIndia Staff -
The payment demanded by Kareena Kapoor Khan is reported to have caused the filmmakers to reconsider their decision.
Read more
Cricket

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh glorifies Khalistani terrorist Bhindranwale on death anniversary, offers ‘pranam’

OpIndia Staff -
Harbhajan Singh glorified Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale on his death anniversary on Sunday.
Read more
News Reports

All not well between Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan and her husband? Media reports suggest he’s unaware about her pregnancy

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, Nusrat Jahan's 'good friend' Yash Dasgupta is the father of the child.
Read more
News Reports

‘Scientists were threatened Anthony Fauci and his gang will destroy careers and reputation’: Indian experts make explosive claims after emails become public

OpIndia Staff -
Anthony Fauci has found himself in the eye of the storm after thousands of his emails were revealed to the world.
Read more
News Reports

Has Central govt blocked Delhi govt’s free doorstep ration distribution scheme for the poor? Here are the facts

Anurag -
The sources said the Food Department of GNCTD is not responding proactively and positively to the communications from Central Government over these issues.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
551,932FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com