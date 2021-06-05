Saturday, June 5, 2021
Home Crime Mehul Choksi extradition case: Indian team returns after the court in Dominica adjourns hearing
CrimeNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Mehul Choksi extradition case: Indian team returns after the court in Dominica adjourns hearing

The next hearing is anticipated to take place in a month, allowing Choksi to continue staying in Dominica until then.

OpIndia Staff
Photo- News18
1

On May 4 (Friday), a multi-agency team that had been in Dominica to bring back fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi returned to India. The team, led by CBI DIG Sharda Raut, boarded a Qatar Airways private plane from Dominica’s Melville Hall Airport after a Dominica judge deferred hearings relating to Choksi’s extradition.

The Bombardier Global plane, carrying an eight-person crew to ensure Choksi’s repatriation to India had arrived in Dominica at 1:15 pm local time on May 28. The experts stayed in Dominica for nearly seven days to see if the court would allow Choksi to return.

According to local media, the hearing on a habeas corpus plea filed by Mehul Choksi’s lawyers was adjourned. The next hearing is anticipated to take place in a month, allowing Choksi to continue staying in Dominica until then.

Judge Bernie Stephenson will decide the next date of hearing after meeting both sides.

Indian govt has sent a jet to Dominica to prove that Mehul Choksi is a fugitive before the court

Last week, on May 30, the Prime Minister of Antigua Gaston Browne had conceded that the Indian government has sent a jet to Dominica to prove that Mehul Choksi is a fugitive before the court.

“Yes, I can confirm that there is a jet. My understanding is that the Indian government has sent certain documentation from the courts in India to confirm that Mr Choksi is a fugitive. My understanding is that it will be used before the court next Wednesday. As you know, the judge in Dominica has actually put a stay on his deportation until the hearing next Wednesday. So, the Indian government is going all out to ensure that he is repatriated to India and can stand trial there,” Gaston Browne emphasised.

In an interesting turn of events, the fugitive diamantaire had mysteriously gone missing on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda, where he has been staying since 2018 as a citizen since he fled Delhi. He was eventually discovered in Roseau, Dominica, at the Canefield beach. He was apprehended while attempting to dispose of some important documents in the sea. Choksi was held by law authorities for “illegal entry” into Dominica, according to a news release from the Dominica Ministry of National Security and Home Affairs.

Despite the fact that Mehul Choksi is an Indian citizen, Dominica has stated that he will be repatriated to Antigua rather than India. Following this development, the Indian government dispatched a delegate to Dominica, armed with the necessary papers, to pursue the fugitive’s deportation to India.

Involvement of Choksi in the PNB scam

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are accused of defrauding Punjab National Bank in the amount of Rs 13,600 crore. The fraud was discovered in 2018, and he and his nephew have been on the run ever since. Choksi was in Antigua when Modi was in the United Kingdom. Recently, a UK court had ruled that his nephew Nirav Modi will be extradited to India from UK to face charges of conspiring to defraud PNB.

Choksi is accused with criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, deception, and dishonesty, as well as property delivery, corruption, and money laundering.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Giant hypocrite: Activist confronts Twitter CEO over censorship, asks why he ‘hates Jews and Conservatives’. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
"Bitcoin is all about decentralisation. You have no right to be here," she lambasted the Twitter CEO," she lambasted the Twitter CEO.
News Reports

Nigeria suspends Twitter indefinitely after it had deleted President’s tweet warning secessionists against violence

OpIndia Staff -
The Nigeria govt on Friday announced that it has indefinitely suspended Twitter's activities in the country

The Seeker: Meet the Indian man who helped find evidence for the Covid-19 lab leak hypothesis

News Reports Nupur J Sharma -
The Seeker, an Indian with a profile picture of Bengal tribal art, helped find evidence for Covid-19 lab-leak hypothesis.

Punjab govt cancels decision to profit from vaccine selling after Centre’s notice, to recall doses from Pvt hospitals

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Just hours before, the Union Health Ministry had sought a response from the Punjab Government on allegations of 'vaccine profiteering'.

Covid-19 lab leak theory: Indian scientists had flagged ‘unnatural insertions’ in its genome, were forced to withdraw study

News Reports Raju Das -
Researchers from Kusuma School of Biological Sciences in IIT Delhi had found that Covid-19 virus in humans is different from those in bats

The Seeker: How an Indian man helped find evidence for the Wuhan Coronavirus lab leak hypothesis

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Seeker discovered detailed plans of Wuhan Institute of Virology to test the infectivity of SARA-like viruses.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
Editor's picks

Amanatullah Khan warns against demolishing mosques inside Govt premises in Central Vista project, Imam says don’t fall for propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
After the warning issued by Amanatullah Khan, the Imam of Zabta Ganj mosque assured that there is no threat to the mosque and asked Muslims not to fall for propaganda.
Read more
News Reports

Covid-19 lab leak theory: Indian scientists had flagged ‘unnatural insertions’ in its genome, were forced to withdraw study

Raju Das -
Researchers from Kusuma School of Biological Sciences in IIT Delhi had found that Covid-19 virus in humans is different from those in bats
Read more
News Reports

‘Congress leaders ate biscuits from same plate as Rahul Gandhi’s pet dog’: Assam CM thanks RaGa while recollecting that ‘famous meeting’

OpIndia Staff -
Narrating another incident from the same meeting, Sarma revealed that the Congress leaders were so habituated to insult that they ate biscuits from the same plate from where Rahul's dog Pidi was taking biscuits.
Read more
Political History of India

Rahul Gandhi unfollows Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter. Read how ties between the two families soured over years

OpIndia Staff -
Another significant personality unfollowed by Rahul Gandhi is Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan.
Read more
News Reports

Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
551,406FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com