Monday, June 21, 2021
Home Politics Modi critics Jean Dreze, Arvind Subramanian, Raghuram Rajan to be part of Tamil Nadu's...
News Reports
Updated:

Modi critics Jean Dreze, Arvind Subramanian, Raghuram Rajan to be part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council

Though Jean Dreze is touted as a development economist, he is long considered a sidekick of interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

OpIndia Staff
congress loyalists roped in to Tamil Nadu Economic Advisory Council days after Sonia Gandhi met MK Stalin
Jean Dreze, Raghuram Rajan and Esther Duflo(from left to right)
3

Congress loyalists and their kin have been rewarded with a position in Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council. On Monday, Governor Banwarilal Purohit announced the members of the new economic advisory council to the chief minister, which include Sonia Gandhi’s aide Jean Dreze, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, Nobel laureate Esther Duflo, former CEA Arvind Subramanian, and former Union Finance Secretary S Narayan.

In a speech at the Legislative Assembly on Monday, Purohit said the council will chalk up a plan to reverse the economic slowdown and put the state on the growth path. The panel is part of an effort to base the government’s economic decisions on the strong foundation of data. The government will release a white paper on state finances in July, the Governor said.

“In recent years, we have seen a slowdown in Tamil Nadu’s economic growth rate. This government will make all efforts to reverse this trend and usher in a period of rapid economic growth taking full advantage of the available limited window of the demographic dividend. To chart out a rapid and inclusive economic growth path for the state, the Government of Tamil Nadu will constitute an ‘Economic Advisory Council to the Chief Minister’ with the leading experts from all over the world as its members,” the Governor said.

Purohit said an expert committee comprising of industrialists, banking and financial experts and government officials will be formed to formulate schemes to revive MSMEs. He said the economic advisory committee and other groups would study the financial situation of the state and changes will be made accordingly to make the state’s economy stronger.

It is worth noting that Tamil Nadu is facing an acute debt crisis for years now even as successive governments have cast it aside and continued with their welfare schemes. In February 2021, the interim budget presented by O Panneerselvam pegged the state’s debt for the year 2021-22 at a whopping Rs 5 lakh crores and the state was also expected to suffer a widening revenue deficit as State’s own Tax Revenue was presumed to take an 18% decline as a result of the downturn induced by the pandemic.

The appointment of the Economic Advisory Council, members of whom are largely sympathetic to the Congress party, comes in the aftermath of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi’s meeting with Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin. Last week on Saturday, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi met MK Stalin for the first time after the Assembly poll results were declared on May 2. Congress is an alliance partner in the DMK’s government in Tamil Nadu.

Jean Dreze, Raghuram Rajan, Esther Duflo, Arvind Subramanian and their partisan prejudice

Though Jean Dreze is touted as a development economist, he is long considered a sidekick of interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Dreze was also a member of Sonia Gandhi’s NAC and had on occasions resorted to peddling lies to project the BJP government at the centre in poor light.

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan has made no bones about his political preferences. He was appointed to the position of RBI governor by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during the UPA regime and since then he has been a vocal supporter of the policies implemented by the Congress party. Rajan had also participated in video conferences with senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi where he used his bully pulpit to criticise the current central government.

Another member of the Economic Advisory Council is Esther Duflo, the wife of Nobel Laureate Dr Abhijit Banerjee, an economist who advised Congress on the ill-conceived NYAY. In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections 2019, then Congress had announced in its manifesto a “Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme”- formally called Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY), to five crore ‘poorest families’ covering 25 crore people by assuring them a guaranteed minimum income of ₹6,000 per month or ₹72,000 a year.

However, the exact amount promised kept changing with every rally of Rahul Gandhi. Sometimes it became ₹ 72,000 annually, sometimes it was ₹72,000 monthly. Esther Duflo had also signed a letter expressing concerns over ‘political interference’ in India’s statistical data over GDP measurement.

Furthermore, the Advisory Council included the former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian, who is considered close to the Congress party. Subramanian in 2019 had accused the Modi government of overestimating the country’s GDP figures. However, shortly after his allegations, the Centre trashed his analysis and said that the GDP calculation system was revised in line with the international standards.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTamil Nadu economic advisory council
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Sister Lucy was dismissed from Church by the Vatican for writing poems, driving a car: Read the startling claims made

OpIndia Staff -
The Vatican was also miffed after Sister Lucy wrote a memoir, hinting at sexual abuse with the Church clergy.
News Reports

Calcutta High Court rejects Mamata Banerjee govt plea, NHRC to investigate post-poll violence in state

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal government had applied to the court to recall the order passed by the court while hearing a bunch of PILs alleging assault including sexual abuse during post-poll violence in the state.

Amarnath Yatra cancelled amid Chinese coronavirus pandemic, devotees can do darshan online

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Amarnath Yatra, holy pilgrimage for Hindus, has often been a target of terror attacks in the past.

International Yoga Day: How ‘a way of life’ argument is used to peddle ‘Yoga is not Hindu’ propaganda

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
On International Yoga Day, motivated individuals attempted to appropriate Yoga and disassociate it from Hinduism.

‘Kejriwal go back’ hoardings emerge in Amritsar even as infighting within Punjab Congress intensifies

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"His visit is a political stunt. How many times has he come here in the last 4 years? He should pay a visit to Harmandir Sahib and go back", Congress leader Saurabh Madan said.

Bombay HC grants transit anticipatory bail to Rana Ayyub for spreading fake news in Ghaziabad incident after advocate argued ‘spine injury’

Media OpIndia Staff -
Propagandist Rana Ayyub has been granted 4 week of transit anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court over the Ghaziabad incident.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Who is Vishal Jood? An Indian national arrested for taking on Khalistani extremists in Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal Jood, the 24 yar old from Haryana, has been languishing in a jail in the down in the country for two months now.
Read more
Media

Republic TV issues statement over Arnab Goswami’s disappearance from the news network: Here is what they said

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was last seen on May 2 during a discussion on West Bengal assembly polls. He will make a return on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala madarsa teacher preaches “kill the ones who leave Islam” while taking online lecture for class 12 students

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala madarsa teacher caught encouraging class 12 students to take to violence against those who quits Islam as religion.
Read more
News Reports

OBC benefits for Muslims: How WB Police’s recruitment drive has exposed how parties found a way to make religious reservations

K Bhattacharjee -
The drive was meant to fill vacancies in the OBC-A category in the state. The list showed that apart from one or two individuals, all of them were Muslims.
Read more
Media

BBC removes distorted map of India from Delta variant report after uproar on social media

OpIndia Staff -
BBC published wrong map of India while talking about a story on the origin of Delta variant of Chinese coronavirus
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,057FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com