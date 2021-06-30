Even as the fight between two factions in Punjab Congress continues as an AICC committee failed to break the deadlock, today dissident Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu exchanged barbs with the Akali Dal. While Akali leader Sukhbir Singh Badal called Sidhu a ‘misguided missile’, Sidhu called himself a ‘guided and aimed missile’.

The dissident Congress camp led by Navjot Singh Sidhu has been attacking the CM Captain Amarinder Singh over various issues. Commenting on the ongoing tussle between the two Congress leaders, today Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “Navjot Singh Sidhu is a misguided missile that is not under control, can hit in any direction including himself.”

Navjot Singh Sidhu is a misguided missile that is not under control, can hit in any direction including himself. Today, Punjab doesn't need a person who does acting but one who thinks about the development of the state: Sukhbir Singh Badal, President, Shiromani Akali Dal pic.twitter.com/MTMKndQFS0 — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2021

Badal further added, “Today, Punjab doesn’t need a person who does acting but one who thinks about the development of the state.”

To this, Navjot Singh Sidhu reacted on Twitter saying that he is actually a ‘guided missile’ and is aiming towards destroying Badal’s “corrupt businesses”. Sidhu added, “Until your Sukh Vilas built on Punjab’s ruins is not turned into a Public School & Public Hospital to serve Punjab’s poor, I won’t relent!! “

Sidhu has been targeting both the Badals and the Punjab CM simultaneously. He had claimed it is the Badal family that is running the show in Punjab, not the Congress government. “The bureaucracy and police act as per the wishes of the Badal family, ignoring our MLAs and party workers,” he had alleged.

The Sidhu camp is targeting the CM over various issues like the 2015 sacrilege case and the subsequent police firing cases of Kotkapura, a clampdown on the alleged drug mafia, renegotiating the power purchase agreements etc. The sacrilege cases refer to the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib by miscreants in 2015 and the subsequent police firing on those protesting the desecration.

Navjot Singh Sidhu had said during both the Badal govt after the issue, and later during the Congress government, no justice was done in the sacrilege case. “6 Yrs since sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib Ji.. No Justice in 2 yrs of your rule.. No Justice in the following 4.5 yrs,” he had tweeted on 26th June, responding to a tweet by Sukhbir Singh Badal alleging that a new SIT was formed in the case to implicate Akali leaders in false cases.

6 Yrs since sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib Ji.. No Justice in 2 yrs of your rule.. No Justice in the following 4.5 yrs.. Today, New SIT inches closer to Justice for Punjab’s Soul & you cry of political interferance.. Political interference was that which delayed Justice by 6 yrs https://t.co/6SltTwK75M — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) June 26, 2021

Sidhu has alleged the Badals are responsible for the sacrilege incident. He had said that it was the Parkash Singh Badal government that had ordered the firing in Kotkapura. He said that “Badals’ “Political Interference” & Electoral polarisation behind Sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib Ji & Police firing incidents”.

Badals “Political Interference” & Electoral polarisation behind Sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib Ji & Police firing incidents … For using Dera Chief in Elections, No action was taken against him (2007-2014) – No Challan was filed in Courts & they even ordered cancellation of FIR. pic.twitter.com/R0J9zA747b — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) June 27, 2021

Sidhu had said that the Sikh community is objecting to the Badals, holding them responsible for the incidents.