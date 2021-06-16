Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Home News Reports Greta Thunberg-inspired student climate activist group in New Zealand disbands itself for being ‘racist...
FeaturedNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Greta Thunberg-inspired student climate activist group in New Zealand disbands itself for being ‘racist and white-dominated space’

In a lengthy Facebook post on Saturday, School Strike 4 Climate Auckland said that it will disband over concerns it has become a 'white-dominated space".

OpIndia Staff
65

In a bizarre incident, a New Zealand chapter of a climate change movement linked with child activist Greta Thunberg has disbanded itself on Saturday claiming that the group was a “racist and white-dominated space”.

According to the reports, a group of child-climate protestors – “School Strike 4 Climate”, who got inspired by fellow child-activist Greta Thunberg and often protested against global warming has dissolved itself after realising that they have turned racists.

The group that began with Thunberg’s activism and later ballooned into widespread student strikes in 2019, had organised marches demanding action on the climate crisis. The Auckland chapter was one of the groups that helped mobilise a protest with more than 80,000 people through the country’s largest city in September 2019.

However, in a major surprise, in a lengthy Facebook post on Saturday, School Strike 4 Climate Auckland said that it will disband over concerns it has become a ‘white-dominated space”.

The statement said, “School Strike 4 Climate Auckland is disbanding as an organisation. This is under the suggestion and guidance of the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Colour) members of our group, as well as individual BIPOC activists and organisations. We are not holding any more climate strikes in the Auckland region. Our members have also separated from the national SS4C team. Going forward, we will only be using our social media to uplift BIPOC-led climate justice spaces in Auckland.”

We have become racist, tokenised marginal voices: School Strike 4 Climate Auckland

In the post, the group further added that SS4C AKL “has been a racist, white-dominated space” and “tokenised” BIPOC voices such as “those of Pasifika and Māori individuals in the climate activism space”. They said that the group “has avoided, ignored, and tokenised BIPOC voices and demands, especially those of Pasifika and Māori individuals in the climate activism space.”

The statement also apologised for the hurt, burnout, and trauma caused to many BIPOC individuals and it was well overdue said the disbanding of the chapter was well overdue.

Meanwhile, the decision of the child-activist group to disband itself has met with a mixed reception, with some supporting the decision and others thinking it could divide the movement.

Anevili, a spokesperson for indigenous youth climate advocacy group Te Ara Whatu said, “Decolonisation is a big task, and it’s a brave call for them to say they have problems with racism… and then step back and say that disbanding is the right thing to do.”

However Mary Moeono-Kolio, another activist and the Wellington coordinator of 350 Pacific Climate Warriors, said the announcement was sad, disappointing, and most especially divisive. Mary Moeono-Kolio added that the climate movement needs everyone’s involvement and commitment.

The global movement was sparked after Greta Thunberg decided to skip her schooling in order to protest politicians at the Swedish parliament in 2018. Since then millions of young people worldwide had joined movement to protest against their respective governments.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Greta Thunberg-inspired student climate activist group in New Zealand disbands itself for being ‘racist and white-dominated space’

OpIndia Staff -
School Strike 4 Climate Auckland said that they have turned white dominated racist group that ignored BIPOC voices and demands
News Reports

‘Celebrities project themselves as messiahs’: Bombay HC orders probe on how Sonu Sood obtained Covid-19 drugs

OpIndia Staff -
The AG said that Sonu Sood received the anti-Covid drugs from several pharmacies located inside Lifeline Care Hospital in Goregaon.

Prices of key commodities come down, edible palm oil down by 19% while pulses see a drop in prices by 8%

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The government apart from considering reducing taxes on vegetable oil imports after cooking oil prices hit record highs last month, is also working at promoting domestic production of oil crops.

Congress student body NSUI expels 7 leaders for posting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on official WhatsApp group, says it is ‘anti-party activity’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
7 NSUI leaders in East Singhbhum unit in Jharkhand expelled by the organisation for posting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on official WhatsApp group

Indian peacekeepers in South Sudan awarded UN medals for outstanding performance

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
135 Indian soldiers award by UN for their outstanding performance in UN peacekeeping missions in South Sudan.

Serum Institute of India all set to manufacture Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine Covovax, trial data demonstrates 90.4 overall efficacy

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of SII, plans to launch Novavax's Covovax in India by September contingent upon the regulatory approvals

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai’ earns Rs 17,792 over three days from two theatres in Maharashtra: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Citing low occupancy, the theatres screening Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have reduced number of its daily shows
Read more
News Reports

As Yogi Sarkar lodges FIR against Twitter, 8 others, Alt News co-founder Zubair deletes fake hate crime video: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The UP Govt has initiated action against Twitter for failing to take down tweets that spread misinformation about a crime in the state.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Here is the truth about the land deal by Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and how the allegations by likes of AAP are baseless

Nupur J Sharma -
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and its head Champat Rai bought an additional piece of land for the purposes of additional construction to facilitate pilgrims who would be travelling to Ayodhya
Read more
News Reports

Virtual hearing embarrassment: Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi caught attending the court proceedings without pants

OpIndia Staff -
Abhishek Manu Singhvi was caught attending court proceedings in boxer shorts when one of the screens accidentally fell off and showed the naked legs of the senior advocate
Read more
Sports

Nikhil Kamath disregarded Viswanathan Anand’s request to not use his name in public communication after cheating, says grandmaster’s wife

OpIndia Staff -
Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath recently apologised for using unfair means to defeat Chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

British Pakistani rapper Frenzo Harami spews venom on Hindus. Here is what we know about him

Anurag -
Pakistan-born British rapper, who used to sell drugs before becoming a rapper, spoke the language of terrorists, used Gaumutra jibe
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
553,762FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com