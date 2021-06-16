Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Congress student body NSUI expels 7 leaders for posting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on official WhatsApp group, says it is ‘anti-party activity’

NSUI said that by posting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, the members were promoting factionalism against the NSUI district president and encouraging a particular religion in the official chat group of the party

OpIndia Staff
The student wing of the Congress party, NSUI, has expelled 7 leaders of its East Singhbhum unit in Jharkhand for three years for posting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in the party’s official WhatsApp group, a report published in the Hindustan Times said.

An expulsion order issued by the NSUI district President Rose Tirkey deposed NSUI Jamshedpur workers Kamal Agrawal, Raj Mahato, Rahul Giri, Anand Singh, Prashant Kumar, Lav Kumar and Jayanto Pramanik from the party.

In its order, Tirkey accused the members of promoting factionalism against the NSUI district president and encouraging a particular religion in the official communication group of the party. “All leader are being expelled immediately from the NSUI for three years for their anti-party activities, social media posts against party lines organisational protocol, and promoting factionalism within the organisation,” Tirkey stated in the order.

Defending the expulsion of Congress leaders for posting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ message on an official WhatsApp group, Tirkey said the act ran counter to secularism, the foundation on which Congress and NSUI stands.

“Congress and NSUI do not espouse any particular religion. There’s no need and place for leaders resorting to such acts. Additionally, they were continuously posting rebellious and objectionable posts against the district president on social media, leading to mental harassment. They have been indulging in anti-party activities. They were also promoting factionalism and accusing NSUI district leadership of arbitrarily forming a new team,” Hindustan Times article said quoting Tirkey’s expulsion order.

However, one of the 7 expelled persons, Kamal Agrawal, denied having received any such order. Agrawal said he has not received the expulsion order yet but came to know about it from the media. He said he recently had a detailed talk with state president Aamir Hashmi over organisational matters and questioned if people do not have the right to practice their religion in the country. He said Jai Shri Ram is a greeting akin to the way Sikhs say ‘Wahe Guru’.

The BJP was quick to attack the Congress party for its intolerance against Jai Shri Ram slogans. BJP district general secretary Rakesh Singh termed the expulsion order as “anti-Hindu”. “This is promoting appeasement. Now, Congress has an objection to Jai Shri Ram in Jharkhand after Mamata Banerjee opposed it in West Bengal. Congress’ student wing taking Lord Ram’s name in Lord Ram’s country. Top Congress leaders raise doubt over the existence of Lord Ram, who is revered and worshipped by billions of Hindus,” said Singh.

ABVP invites the suspended 7 NSUI members

Following the 7 NSUI leaders were suspended by the organisation, ABVP invited all them to join ABVP any time. In a press released issued on Tuesday, ABVP said that it has came to know from newspapers that NSUI district president Rose Tirkey has suspended 7 members of NSUI for writing ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in a WhatsApp group on the grounds that it is against the ideology of the organisation.

The convenor of Kolhan unit of ABVP, Shantanu Chakraborty, condemned NSUI and said that its action against the 7 leaders violates religious freedom. He said that the incident shows the attitude of NSUI as well as its parent political party Indian National Congress towards Bhagwan Shri Ram.

He said that ABVP has kept its doors open for all the 7 NSUI members who have been harassed for their practicing their faith. He said that these suspended NSUI members can join ABVP any time they want.

Rahul Gandhi furthers fake news defaming Jai Shri Ram slogan

It is worth noting that not just Congress workers but their all-too powerful leadership have also demonstrated its hatred for Jai Shri Ram slogans. Recently, senior Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi shared fake news and slandered Hindus by sharing an unfortunate crime incident in Uttar Pradesh.

Islamists and ‘Liberals’ on social media brazenly communalised a random crime incident and gave it a communal colour by linking it to the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan. Even though the Ghaziabad Police had refuted the communal angle ratcheted up by the left-leaning liberals, the Gandhi scion took to Twitter to share a screenshot of a news clipping to claim that an elderly Muslim man in Ghaziabad was beaten up for refusing to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. The claim, which was first shared by pro-Congress ‘fact-checker’ Alt News cofounder Mohammed Zubair was debunked by Ghaziabad Police late last night.

The Ghaziabad Police had said that the ‘victim’ Abdul Samad Saifi was allegedly beaten up by people known to him after an occult amulet he had prepared for one of them did not work as per them. Accused Parvesh Gujjar, Adil and Kallu were arrested on Monday while efforts were on to nab Arif and Poli.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

