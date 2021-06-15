Rahul Gandhi shares fake news related to Lord Ram, twice in two days. This is what it shows

From questioning existence of Lord Ram to sharing fake news about Lord Ram, twice in just two days, Congress and Rahul Gandhi have come a long way. On Tuesday, senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to share a screenshot of a news clipping which claimed that a viral video claimed an elderly Muslim man in Ghaziabad was beaten up and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

मैं ये मानने को तैयार नहीं हूँ कि श्रीराम के सच्चे भक्त ऐसा कर सकते हैं।



ऐसी क्रूरता मानवता से कोसों दूर है और समाज व धर्म दोनों के लिए शर्मनाक है। pic.twitter.com/wHzMUDSknG — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 15, 2021

The claim, which was first shared by pro-Congress ‘fact-checker’ Alt News cofounder Mohammed Zubair was debunked by Ghaziabad Police late last night.

The Ghaziabad Police had said that the ‘victim’ Abdul Samad Saifi was allegedly beaten up by people known to him after an occult amulet he had prepared for one of them did not work as per them. Accused Parvesh Gujjar, Adil and Kallu were arrested on Monday while efforts were on to nab Arif and Poli.

The Police had issued first clarification late night at 1:44 AM on June 15, over 12 hours prior to Rahul Gandhi’s tweet on same subject. Surely his team would have seen the update. Despite it being debunked, Rahul Gandhi chose to share a fake news in name of Lord Ram.

“I am not ready to believe that true devotees of Lord Ram would do this. This kind of cruelty is far from humanity and it is harmful to society and religion,” he tweeted.

This lie of Rahul Gandhi comes just a day after he tweeted another lie on the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. On Monday, he had joined Aam Aadmi Party and others to claim that there is a ‘scam’ in the land deals for the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to trend the hashtag “Ram Mandir Ghotala” and write that Lord Ram personifies justice and to perpetuate a scam in his name is ‘Adharma’.

This after it was very categorically specified there is no scam as you can read here.

What does Rahul Gandhi’s lies on Lord Ram say

Congress has historically denied the existence of Lord Ram.

In September 2007, the Central government run by Congress-led UPA1 had said that there is no historical proof of Lord Ram’s existence.

No historical proof of Ram, UPA 1

In 2007, an affidavit filed by the Congress-led government read “Valmiki Ramayana and Ramcharitmanas admittedly form an important part of ancient Indian literature, but these cannot be said to be historical records to incontrovertibly prove the existence of the characters and occurrences of events depicted therein.” The affidavit was filed to register the UPA government’s opposition to the demand to scrap the Setusamudram project as it would damage the Ram Setu.

Did you know Rahul Gandhi’s close aide and senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal fought the Ram Janmabhoomi case for the Sunni Waqf Board opposing the building of a Bhavya Ram Mandir at Ayodhya? And that he also employed dilatory tactics and asked the apex court to delay the decision in the Ram Janmabhoomi case till 2019 elections?

So when Sibal claimed he advocated against Ram Mandir in his ‘personal capacity’ and not as Congress leader, only someone with an IQ lower than that of Rahul Gandhi fans would believe that.

Not just that, another Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had claimed that no ‘good Hindu’ would want a Ram Mandir at the erstwhile disputed site where a structure often known as Babri masjid stood. Tharoor urged that one should have the Ram Mandir in one’s heart.

So despite this deep rooted hatred for all things Hindu, Rahul Gandhi has suddenly woken up from slumber to speak about Lord Ram.

But here is where it gets interesting.

Rahul Gandhi does this and gets away with it because he knows he will not be fact-checked. Know why? Because his favourite ‘fact-checkers’ were the ones to actually spread the fake news. Alt News cofounder laid the ground so that big boss Rahul Gandhi can come and obfuscate.

After all, that is exactly what the toolkit talked about.

In May this year, a leaked document from Congress’ internal ‘research’ department showed how the party wanted to defame Kumbh Mela to criticise Modi government over the Chinese coronavirus handling. What makes things all the more murky is that after the toolkit was released, it was none other than Alt News which came to Congress’ rescue to ‘declare’ it ‘morphed’.

The defamation of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chant is just one more way to perpetuate Hinduphobia. Every random crime gets converted into a ‘hate crime’ where ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants are drawn into. This just helps spread the ‘Dara Hua Musalman’ narrative that has been in the offing ever since PM Modi returned to power in 2014. This urge comes from the fact that the pious Islamic chant Allahu Akbar has become so dreaded and that they can’t do much about it as Islamic terrorists continue to stab, behead and blow up (themselves and others) chanting it. Which is why Rahul Gandhi, along with others have now resorted to defaming Jai Shri Ram.