Pakistan govt refuses to telecast upcoming Pak-England cricket series because Indian companies hold broadcast rights, citizens fume

Pakistan cannot undertake a partnership with any Indian company and our ties with the neighbouring country are subject to India reverting its Aug 5, 2019 decision (abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir)," said Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry, declaring that the Pakistan-England cricket series may not be aired in Pakistan.

Pakistanis slam their govt for not broadcasting upcoming England series
Representational Image (Photo Credits: News 18)
3

On Tuesday (June 8), the Pakistan government dismissed the proposal of the state-owned Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) to partner with an Indian broadcaster to telecast the upcoming cricket series against England.

In a press conference, IT Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the federal cabinet was requested to approve the proposal but it was turned down. “Pakistan cannot undertake a partnership with any Indian company and our ties with the neighbouring country is subject to India reverting its Aug 5, 2019 decision (abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir),” he said.

Chaudhry informed that the Pakistani government would approach the England Cricket Board (ECB) and other foreign companies such as SKY to resolve the issue.

The IT Minister added that the broadcasting rights have been reserved by Indian companies such as Star and Sony in South Asia. “Normalisation of ties with India is subject to it taking back the August 5 decision,” he said. Fawad Chaudhry also conceded that the PTV and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would suffer losses due to such a decision. As such, it remains unclear whether the upcoming series with England will be telecast at all in the country.

Pakistanis slam Imran Khan government over the decision

The Pakistani citizens were miffed by the decision. One Tanweer Abbas wrote, “This is such a ridiculous stance. We pay Indian media companies to broadcast PSL & our home series but we won’t buy production rights from Indian companies. U-Turn coming soon I suspect.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “Have you gone nuts?”

One Basim Hussain tweeted, “If T20 World Cup is held in India, then, will you not telecast it? Don’t infuse politics into cricket.”

Another Twitter user lamented, “PTV Sports will not broadcast cricket series of Pakistan tour to England 2021. This is going to be the Worst Decision ever made by Govt of Pakistan”

A Pakistani netizen remarked, “Sad that our cricket series won’t be telecast on our own National channel.”

One Tehseen Amir rebuked, “Fawad Chaudhry, “Why then hire Indian Broadcasters for PSL?? Today decision is just a publicity stunt !!#pakvseng”

Pakistan is set to play its first ODI against England on July 8 in Cardiff, followed by the T20I series from July 16 onwards.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

