Zee5- an OTT platform took to social media to release the trailer and posters of their upcoming web series ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’ which claims to have “an underlying message of peace, harmony and joy of life.”

No matter who wins the war, both nations face the loss.

When everything falls apart, what will they choose: Hate or Heart?



Dhoop Ki Deewar, a Zindagi original, premiers on 25th June on ZEE5. #DhoopKiDeewar #HeartOverHate #DKDonZEE5 pic.twitter.com/nyIFDQ6Axz — Zindagi (@Zindagi) June 15, 2021

Directed by Haseeb Haasan, the series chronicles the story of Vishal from India and Sara from Pakistan, who find their lives interconnected after losing their fathers in war furthering a plausible love story.

However, the plot has not gone down well with the Pakistani audience who have initiated a #BoycottDhoopKiDeewar trend on social media for portraying a love story between a Muslim girl and Hindu boy calling it Haram.

Here are some of the Tweets

A Twitter user by the name ‘Ambassador of Kashmir’ (location unknown) shamed Imran Khan’s government for allegedly promoting the series.

Another user Salman Javed took to Twitter to dissect the facts and possible intention behind making such a series.

Dhoop ki Deewar – There is a complete media strategy involved.



Attached are two posters which will be propagated. Where “Shahadat concept” will be properly trolled & that too “free of cost”.



How did it happen? A brief thread pic.twitter.com/kJyEvdlHUs — Salman Javed (@M_EssJay) June 16, 2021

“Fun fact in this all Pandora box. Zee Zindagi content cannot be watched without paying a subscription fee, but this film will be available free of cost for Pakistani audience. Why are they so keen to invest in Pakistani actors and audience? Any ideas?,” he said in a Tweet.

Fun fact in this all Pandora box. Zee Zindagi content cannot be watched without paying a subscription fee, but this film will be available free of cost for Pakistani audience. Why are they so keen to invest in Pakistani actors and audience? Any ideas? – 6 — Salman Javed (@M_EssJay) June 16, 2021

Participating in the boycott trend, another user revealed that the series has been shot in Pakistan with a Pakistani cast thus feeling ashamed.

ki beti” for pakistn army shaheed ki beti

_terrorists to kashmiri’s

N so on like that stuff…. The web series are going to be telecaste on Zee Indian media channel😡

The drama is wholly shoot in pakistn(azad kAshmir) with almost all pakistani characters.

I urge all pakistanis to — Dani Tweets🥀 (@danyalofficialk) June 16, 2021

Mocking ‘Aman Ki Asha’ initiative a blue tick handle Tweeted, “Aman Ka Tamasha failed the first time and it will fail the second time too. but it will run long enough for many to make a quick buck off of it. You can not build peace on blood, occupation & ethnic cleansing.”

Aman Ka Tamasha failed the first time and it will fail the second time too. but it will run long enough for many to make a quick buck off of it.



You can not build peace on blood, occupation & ethnic cleansing. #DhoopKiDeewar — Asfandyar Bhittani (@BhittaniKhannnn) June 16, 2021

Another user Taha Jaunpuri who claims to be a proud ‘madrasa chap’ (location unknown) called this an attempt to promote “Bhagwa Love Trap.”

New Pakistani web series #DhoopKiDeewar features love story between Indian army brat Vijay Malhotra and Pakistani Muslim girl Sara Ali

All the writers of this show promoting #BhagwaLoveTrap r Pakistani liberals promoting haram relationships#BoycottDhoopkiDeewar#DhoopKiDeewar pic.twitter.com/FDHesnW0Kf — Taha Jaunpuri طہ جون پوری (@TahaJaunpuri_) June 16, 2021

Another handle called the relationship showcased in the plot ‘haram’.

New Pakistani web series Dhoop ki Deewar features love story between Indian army brat Vijay Malhotra and Pakistani Muslim girl Sara Ali



All the writers of this show promoting Bhagwa Love Trap are Pakistani liberals promoting haram relationships pic.twitter.com/DCcue4sD4g — BhagwaLoveTrap (@bhagwalovetrap) June 16, 2021

Plot of Dhoop Ki Deewar

The script of the series is written by Pakistani playwright Umera Ahmed, who says it is not just a love story but a love-hate relationship shared by India and Pakistan.

Written in the backdrop of the Kashmir and Pulwama attacks, the narrative is reportedly based on true incidents and talks about families and kids of martyred army officers on both sides of the border.

The cross-border web series is set to launch on June 25. It is notable here that Zindagi is a Zee-owned platform that features Pakistani, Ukrainian, Brazilian content, often short series. Zee 5 is Zee’s OTT platform that streams content from all of Zee’s entertainment channels.