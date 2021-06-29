Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Home News Reports Parliamentary panel headed by Shashi Tharoor seeks written explanation from Twitter about RS Prasad's...
MediaSocial Media
Updated:

Parliamentary panel headed by Shashi Tharoor seeks written explanation from Twitter about RS Prasad’s account lock

In the absence of a satisfactory answer from Twitter, the Committee can summon an official from the company.

OpIndia Staff
Parliamentary panel headed by Shashi Tharoor seeks written explanation from Twitter about RS Prasad's account lock
Image Credit: PTI
85

The Parliamentary Panel for IT headed by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has directed the Secretariat to seek an explanation from Twitter in writing regarding the locking of the accounts of Minister for IT Ravi Shankar Prasad and Shashi Tharoor. Twitter has been asked to submit within two days the explanation for the event.

In the absence of a satisfactory answer from Twitter, the Committee can summon an official from the company. Recently, Ravi Shankar Prasad had his account locked on Twitter for apparently violating the Copyrights Act in the United States of America.

Twitter has been going through a tough time since the passage of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021. Following its refusal to obey Indian laws, it has lost its intermediary status after which multiple FIRs have been filed against the platform.

Bhopal Cyber Cell registered an FIR against Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari under Section 505 of IT Act after the platform displayed a distorted map of India. Delhi Police Cyber Cell registered a case against Twitter for child pornographic content on their platform.

The Uttar Pradesh police registered a case against Twitter and others for sharing manipulated media on the platform with the intention to incite communal passions.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTwitter
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Infighting within Akali over conversion of Sikh women to Islam: Sarna apologises to Kashmiri Muslims for Sirsa’s comments, says issue settled

OpIndia Staff -
Paramjit Singh Sarna has apologised to the Kashmiri Muslim community over comments made by colleague Manjinder Singh Sirsa.
Opinions

Massive endorsement of anti-Grooming Jihad laws: Here are the takeaways from the Kashmir controversy and how Khalistanis swallowed a bitter pill

K Bhattacharjee -
The conversion of Sikh girls to Islam in Kashmir has unquestionable daunted the 'Sikh-Muslim unity' project.

‘Used us against CAA’, ‘why did you take away Muslim girl’: More fractures appear after activist says Sikh women will not be allowed to...

News Reports Jinit Jain -
The farce of "Sikh-Muslim unity" falls apart as Sikhs and Muslims spar over the conversion of two Sikh girls in Kashmir.

Delhi Police file case against Twitter over child pornography on the platform, case of AltNews co-founder stalking a minor mentioned

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On June 29, Delhi Police Cyber Cell registered a case against Twitter for child pornographic content on their platform.

Drone attack at Jammu airbase: Agencies suspect LeT link, say Pakistan might have used drones it brought from China for pizza delivery

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Agencies believe the drone used by terrorists on May 27 had taken off from close proximity of the IAF airbase in Jammu

UP Police book Nadeem and Usman for forcibly converting a Sikh girl in Muzaffarnagar, 1 arrested: Here is what we know so far

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The police have arrested Usman while his brother Nadeem is still on the run from the law enforcement authorities.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Can’t force her’: Sikh body admits missing girl from Kashmir who converted to Islam does not want to return

OpIndia Staff -
Jagir Kaur informed that one of the two Sikh girls does not want to reconvert and does not want to come back to her family.
Read more
Social Media

Twitter shows a distorted map of India on its website yet again, has been a repeat offender

Anurag -
The map that appears on the ‘Tweep Life’ section of Twitter shows Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh detached from India.
Read more
Social Media

Islamists suffer meltdown after Sikh girl, who was married off to a Muslim man, is set to remarry man from own community: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Manmeet Kaur, allegedly forcibly converted to Islam and married off to a Muslim man, set to remarry Sukhbir Singh today.
Read more
News Reports

Kalyan Jewellers claim Mughals introduced nose rings in India, corrects misinformation after public outrage

OpIndia Staff -
Kalyan Jewellers sparked a controversy after it claimed that nose rings were first introduced in India by the Mughals.
Read more
Entertainment

Maharashtra: 22 including ex-Bigg Boss contestant detained after Nashik police raids drug party in Igatpuri, cocaine recovered

OpIndia Staff -
One of the women arrested is reportedly actress Heena Panchal, who is former contestant at the reality show Bigg Boss Marathi. She had also participated in another dating reality show 'Mujhse shaadi karoge'.
Read more
News Reports

Two Sikh girls abducted and converted to Islam in Kashmir: What we know

OpIndia Staff -
Situation is currently tensed in Valley as protests against the abduction and religious conversion of Sikh girls to Islam have intensified.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Infighting within Akali over conversion of Sikh women to Islam: Sarna apologises to Kashmiri Muslims for Sirsa’s comments, says issue settled

OpIndia Staff -

After Twitter, Facebook and Google officials depose before Parliamentary Standing Committee over misuse of social media platforms

OpIndia Staff -

Parliamentary panel headed by Shashi Tharoor seeks written explanation from Twitter about RS Prasad’s account lock

OpIndia Staff -

Massive endorsement of anti-Grooming Jihad laws: Here are the takeaways from the Kashmir controversy and how Khalistanis swallowed a bitter pill

K Bhattacharjee -

‘Used us against CAA’, ‘why did you take away Muslim girl’: More fractures appear after activist says Sikh women will not be allowed to...

Jinit Jain -

Delhi Police file case against Twitter over child pornography on the platform, case of AltNews co-founder stalking a minor mentioned

OpIndia Staff -

Drone attack at Jammu airbase: Agencies suspect LeT link, say Pakistan might have used drones it brought from China for pizza delivery

OpIndia Staff -

UP Police book Nadeem and Usman for forcibly converting a Sikh girl in Muzaffarnagar, 1 arrested: Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -

Grooming Jihad: Wahab became Deshraj to lure Hindu girl, converted her to Islam after blackmailing her with objectionable videos

OpIndia Staff -

Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta writes to NHRC about violence in Tarakeshwar by TMC goons: Houses looted, businesses shut, women brutalised

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
556,159FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com