Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Updated:

‘Widespread and well-planned violence happened in Bengal after May 2’: NHRC’s fact-finding committee on post-poll atrocities

“Mafia, dons, criminals and goons in police records led and triggered the violence against the supporters of a particular political party,” disclosed the committee.

OpIndia Staff
NHRC fact-finding committee says well-planned , wide spread violence happened in Bengal
Mamata Banerjee, representational image
157

The fact-finding committee constituted to inquire about the post-poll violence in West Bengal following a Calcutta High Court order made startling revelations while addressing the media on Tuesday. The committee revealed that the violence in Bengal post Mamata Banerjee’s landslide victory was not sporadic or spontaneous but well-planned and premeditated.

The committee added that the violence broke out only after May 2, after the results came out and TMC became victorious, ensuring another 5-year rule of Mamata Banerjee.

Sharing further details, the committee informed that many supporters of a political party were forced to flee their homes due to a targeted attack. Houses were burnt and ransacked with the victims made to give in writing that they will not support a particular political party.

The members further revealed that the perpetrators also disrupted the water connection and destroyed the bridge that led to a village as the villagers supported one political party. 

Additionally, the victims were denied work and made to apologize for their support to the opponent party. “Mafia, dons, criminals and goons in police records led and triggered the violence against the supporters of a particular political party,” disclosed the committee. 

After observing the impact of the post-poll violence in Bengal unleased by the ruling party, the committee has submitted 15 recommendations and observations emphasizing the release of compensation for the victims. “Immediate actions should be taken to restore the confidence of common man,” demanded the committee.

Vice-Chairman of Minority Commission threatened by TMC goons

In an OpIndia Exclusive, we reported how Atif Rasheed, the vice-chairman of the minority commission who was on a visit as part of the panel to Jadavpur where sectarian and political violence had ravaged the area was threatened by the TMC goons. 

Just as he was investigating the ground situation, locals of the area were seen threatening him.

In the videos, it can be seen that an angry mob of women and men was threatening Rasheed. Atif Rasheed, as seen in the video, kept telling the mob that they could not behave in that manner and had to take a step back. CISF personnel can be seen trying to control the irate mob.

In another video, Atif Rasheed was seen walking away from the mob. Talking to the camera, Rasheed says that he and his team were being attacked by a TMC mob.

In another stunning revelation, Rasheed says that the local police were there when he visited the area, however, when the TMC mob started attacking him, the police simply disappeared. 

Around 40 houses found burnt

While speaking with OpIndia, Rasheed, who was part of the HC-directed NHRC fact-finding committee, revealed that he found about 40 houses that belonged to BJP workers that had been burnt to the ground. He further said that for the past 2 months, nobody knows the whereabouts of the BJP activists.

Rasheed said that the police had filed no FIRs or complaints in the matter even after rampant post-poll violence in Jadavpur, Bengal.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

