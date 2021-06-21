Monday, June 21, 2021
Home News Reports West Bengal: NHRC forms 7-member committee in accordance with Calcutta High Court order to...
News Reports
Updated:

West Bengal: NHRC forms 7-member committee in accordance with Calcutta High Court order to probe post-poll violence

The committee was formed hours after Calcutta High Court rejected the Mamata Banerjee government’s plea to recall the June 18 order directing the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to investigate post-poll violence in the state of West Bengal.

OpIndia Staff
NHRC forms a 7-member committee to probe post-poll violence in West Bengal (source: Wikipedia, Oneindia)
187

Complying with the Calcutta High Court’s June 18th order, directing NHRC to form a committee to probe the post-poll violence in West Bengal, the statutory public body has constituted a seven-member committee to enquire into the complaints.

According to news agency ANI, the seven-member committee includes National Commission for Minorities Vice-Chairperson Atif Rasheed, National Commission for Women member Rajulben L Desai, West Bengal State Human Rights Commission Registrar Pradip Kumar Panja and headed by NHRC member Rajeev Jain.

Calcutta HC rejected the Mamata Banerjee government’s plea to recall its June 18 order

The committee was formed hours after Calcutta High Court rejected the Mamata Banerjee government’s plea to recall the June 18 order directing the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to investigate post-poll violence in the state of West Bengal. 

West Bengal government had applied to the court to recall the order passed by the court while hearing a bunch of PILs alleging physical assault, destruction of property, sexual assault, displacement of people from their residence, murders, and ransacking of houses and places of business during post-poll violence in the state. A five-judge bench rejected the state’s plea clearing the way for NHRC to form a committee and investigate the cases.

Post-poll violence in Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal

During post-poll violence, over two dozen BJP karyakartas were reportedly killed. In a report submitted by the Group of Intellectuals and Academicians (GIA), it was mentioned that those who suffered the wrath of TMC workers after winning the elections were from marginal sections of Hindu society who had voted for BJP.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsNHRC west bengal committee
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Government and Policy

India secures milestone in Coronavirus vaccination drive, administers 75 lakh doses in a single day: Details

OpIndia Staff -
CoWIN app showed that Madhya Pradesh administered a whopping 13,71,180 lakh vaccine doses alone on Monday.
News Reports

Sister Lucy was dismissed from Church by the Vatican for writing poems, driving a car: Read the startling claims made

OpIndia Staff -
The Vatican was also miffed after Sister Lucy wrote a memoir, hinting at sexual abuse with the Church clergy.

Calcutta High Court rejects Mamata Banerjee govt plea, NHRC to investigate post-poll violence in state

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal government had applied to the court to recall the order passed by the court while hearing a bunch of PILs alleging assault including sexual abuse during post-poll violence in the state.

Amarnath Yatra cancelled amid Chinese coronavirus pandemic, devotees can do darshan online

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Amarnath Yatra, holy pilgrimage for Hindus, has often been a target of terror attacks in the past.

International Yoga Day: How ‘a way of life’ argument is used to peddle ‘Yoga is not Hindu’ propaganda

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
On International Yoga Day, motivated individuals attempted to appropriate Yoga and disassociate it from Hinduism.

‘Kejriwal go back’ hoardings emerge in Amritsar even as infighting within Punjab Congress intensifies

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"His visit is a political stunt. How many times has he come here in the last 4 years? He should pay a visit to Harmandir Sahib and go back", Congress leader Saurabh Madan said.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Who is Vishal Jood? An Indian national arrested for taking on Khalistani extremists in Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal Jood, the 24 yar old from Haryana, has been languishing in a jail in the down in the country for two months now.
Read more
Media

Republic TV issues statement over Arnab Goswami’s disappearance from the news network: Here is what they said

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was last seen on May 2 during a discussion on West Bengal assembly polls. He will make a return on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala madarsa teacher preaches “kill the ones who leave Islam” while taking online lecture for class 12 students

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala madarsa teacher caught encouraging class 12 students to take to violence against those who quits Islam as religion.
Read more
News Reports

OBC benefits for Muslims: How WB Police’s recruitment drive has exposed how parties found a way to make religious reservations

K Bhattacharjee -
The drive was meant to fill vacancies in the OBC-A category in the state. The list showed that apart from one or two individuals, all of them were Muslims.
Read more
Media

BBC removes distorted map of India from Delta variant report after uproar on social media

OpIndia Staff -
BBC published wrong map of India while talking about a story on the origin of Delta variant of Chinese coronavirus
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,057FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com