Complying with the Calcutta High Court’s June 18th order, directing NHRC to form a committee to probe the post-poll violence in West Bengal, the statutory public body has constituted a seven-member committee to enquire into the complaints.

According to news agency ANI, the seven-member committee includes National Commission for Minorities Vice-Chairperson Atif Rasheed, National Commission for Women member Rajulben L Desai, West Bengal State Human Rights Commission Registrar Pradip Kumar Panja and headed by NHRC member Rajeev Jain.

National Human Rights Commission Chairperson Justice (retired) Arun Mishra constitutes a committee to enquire into the complaints of post-poll violence in West Bengal, in accordance with the orders of the High Court of Calcutta pic.twitter.com/j0vFEBqNGP — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021

Calcutta HC rejected the Mamata Banerjee government’s plea to recall its June 18 order

The committee was formed hours after Calcutta High Court rejected the Mamata Banerjee government’s plea to recall the June 18 order directing the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to investigate post-poll violence in the state of West Bengal.

West Bengal government had applied to the court to recall the order passed by the court while hearing a bunch of PILs alleging physical assault, destruction of property, sexual assault, displacement of people from their residence, murders, and ransacking of houses and places of business during post-poll violence in the state. A five-judge bench rejected the state’s plea clearing the way for NHRC to form a committee and investigate the cases.

Post-poll violence in Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal

During post-poll violence, over two dozen BJP karyakartas were reportedly killed. In a report submitted by the Group of Intellectuals and Academicians (GIA), it was mentioned that those who suffered the wrath of TMC workers after winning the elections were from marginal sections of Hindu society who had voted for BJP.