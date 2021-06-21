A 55-year old man in Punjab, Sukhchain Singh, was assaulted by his son following which he succumbed to his injuries on Monday, Hindustan Times has reported. The accused son, Jaswinder Singh, allegedly assaulted his father because the latter refused to give him money for drugs.

Sukhchain Singh was assaulted by his son a week ago but he passed away on Monday.

Kulwant Kaur, wife of the deceased, said, “My elder son Jaswinder Singh is a drug addict and kept demanding money from my husband to fund this addiction. Our refusal always led to fights. Some time ago, my husband sold a part of our land and my son wanted that money for drugs. Our neighbour Ranjit Singh instigated my son to fight with my husband to get that money.”

“A few days ago, he again asked for money. On my husband’s refusal, he hit him on the head with a hatchet. On Monday, he succumbed to injuries,” she added. Sukhchain Singha was a resident of Sarangra village in Chogawan block.

Lopoke SHO said that the accused is absconding. The accused is married with two children. A case under section 302 (murder) has been registered at Lopoke police station. The neighbour has also also been booked for instigating the fight.

Punjab has been facing a serious drug issue over the past few years. During the last assembly elections, it became a major issue with a movie released that described the menace titled ‘Udta Punjab’.