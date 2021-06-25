Friday, June 25, 2021
Home News Reports Interfaith couple goes to Ajmer collectorate to seek protection, Rajasthan police drag the couple...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Interfaith couple goes to Ajmer collectorate to seek protection, Rajasthan police drag the couple out and arrest them: Read what happened

While the girl claimed she not a minor and had married the Dalit youth of her own free will, her family and Rajasthan police disagreed, and separated her from her husband

OpIndia Staff
Interfaith couple harasssed by Rajasthan police inside the collector's office in Ajmer (source: hindi oneindia)
273

A Rajasthan based interfaith couple had reportedly gone to the collectorate in Ajmer on June 23, to seek protection after they married each other in an Arya Samaj Mandir on June 20. In a dramatic turn of events, the parents of the girl, who belonged to the Muslim community, along with Makrana police officials reached the collectorate in Ajmer and forcefully separated the couple and took the girl away.

The incident came to the fore after the girl reportedly went missing on June 18. The parents claimed that their daughter was a minor, and the Dalit Hindu boy, who worked as a sweeper in Kishangarh municipality in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district, had lured her into marriage.

The girl, a resident of Makrana town in Nagaur district in Rajasthan, on the other hand, claimed that she was an adult and that she had married of her own volition. She claimed that her family members are against her marriage and are trying to threaten her husband’s family with violence. She feared that her family members, infuriated by the interfaith marriage, would kill her and her husband.

In what transpired, the couple had taken refuge inside the collectorate in Ajmer on June 23 (Wednesday), fearing a threat to their lives. The girl’s parents came to know about her whereabouts. They reached the collectorate along with Makrana police officials and started creating a ruckus inside the district office. The police and the girl’s family claimed that they had documents that prove that the girl was a minor. They accused the youth of luring the minor girl into marriage.

Rajasthan police dragged the interfaith couple out of the collector’s office and arrested them

The girl, on the other hand, claimed that she was no more a minor and had married the Dalit youth of her own free will.

The argument between the girl and her parents culminated in a full-fledged fight. The girl’s family members, with the help of Makrana police officials, started pulling the girl towards them, while the girl continued to give them a tough fight. She screamed and rebelled and raised objection to go with her parents. The Makrana police, however, managed to overpower the couple. They pulled and dragged them out of the collectorate and arrested them, while the officials inside the collector’s office in Ajmer continued watching the drama.

According to reports, the Muslim girl, after being separated from her husband, was produced before the child welfare committee, which sent her to the Savitri Bai Phule girls hostel in Nagaur. The Dalit youth was arrested and taken on remand for a day.

The child welfare committee will be hearing the case on June 28.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Fake IAS officer who duped Mimi Chakraborty seen with other TMC leaders in photos, his name appears with ministers on an inauguration plaque

OpIndia Staff -
Debanjan Deb, prime accused in Kolkata fake vaccine scam, found to have links with many TMC leaders, had attended Tagore bust inauguration
News Reports

Journalist’s ‘robbed at gunpoint’ story untrue, he invented hoax after dinner with female friend due to ‘family reasons’: Read what Noida Police says

OpIndia Staff -
Noida police said Atul Agarwal spent a night in an OYO room after his wife called him up and asked him to come home.

Moga Massacre: When 25 Swayamsevaks sacrificed their lives to Khalistani terrorists while defending the RSS flag 32 years ago

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On the 25th of June every year, a lot of people visit Shahidi Park to pay homage to the RSS martyrs who lost their lives in the Moga massacre

‘My statements calling out the high-handedness of Twitter have clearly ruffled its feathers’: Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Union Minister of Information Technology took to Indian app Koo to share that his Twitter account had been blocked for about an hour by the global tech giant.

The spike that never came: How media made unfounded claims of 2020 festive season sparking a renewed Covid-19 surge

Specials Jinit Jain -
Media published a host of articles predicting that the festive season in 2020 would spark a COVID-19 surge. But it never happened.

The Oxygen Audit Interim Report that AAP claims does not exist was sent to Delhi govt official on 4th June: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi govt Principal Secretary (Home) is member of oxygen audit committee, and AIIMS director had sent the interim report to him on June 4

Recently Popular

Opinions

Despite all the ‘Virat Hindu’ noises Subramanian Swamy has been making, here is why I can’t trust him

Nupur J Sharma -
Subramanian Swamy, who has been masquerading as a 'Virat Hindu', left several political dead bodies in his path while reaching the top
Read more
News Reports

‘Is your father a mali or chowkidar? I will cancel your license, H*r*m*zade’: Maneka Gandhi threatens vets in viral audios

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Veterinary Association in a letter have condemned the unruly behavior and unparliamentary language used by Maneka Gandhi against animal doctors.
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
News Reports

Video of a person making anti-India comments circulated on social media falsely claiming that it is the founder of Himalaya Drug Company

OpIndia Staff -
Muhammad Manal, the founder of HImalaya Drug Company died in 1986, and the person in the viral video is one Naqi Ahmed Nadwi
Read more
Crime

Karnataka: Muslim family kills their own daughter and her Hindu lover in front of the boy’s mother

OpIndia Staff -
The 19-year-old Basavaraj Madivalapaa Badiger, an autorickshaw driver at Saladahalli village, and his 18-year-old lover Davalbi Bandagisab Tambad, a resident of the neighbouring Khanapur, were allegedly murdered by the father and other family members of the girl.
Read more
Politics

Subramanian Swamy gets desperate as rumours of cabinet reshuffle gain ground: Hubris and delusions

Nupur J Sharma -
With rumours gaining ground that there might be a cabinet shuffle on the cards, Subramanian Swamy has now started hankering
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,807FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com