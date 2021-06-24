Thursday, June 24, 2021
‘It is our Dharma to help fellow Indians overcome the Covid crisis’: Nita Ambani at Reliance AGM

Mukesh Ambani announced that the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex at Jamnagar will have 4 giga factories.

RIL plans big on new energy business, to invest over 60,000 crores in 3 years
India’s leading business house Reliance Industries Limited has held its Annual General Meeting today. Speaking at the event Reliance Foundation’s head Nita Ambani stated that whatever challenges India faces, the company has and will keep standing resolute with the people of India. Ambani highlighted the Reliance Foundation’s humanitarian work throughout the Covid pandemic.

Speaking at the AGM, Ambani stated that the Reliance Foundation has set up 116 vaccination centres across 109 cities in India and these platforms are being used for vaccination drives free of cost. She stated that vaccinating Indians against Covid is the top most priority right now and the Foundation will provide all possible suport to make it a success.

Nita Ambani stated that Reliance Foundation’s Mission Vaccine Surakhsa is one of the largest corporate vaccination drives in India, that will benefit a total of approximately 20 lakh people, including retired employees, their family members, and employees of all RIL’s partner companies.

Nita Ambani stated, “Executing the nationwide vaccination drive is a humungous task. But it is our Dharma, our duty to every Indian, our promise of safety and protection. Our firm belief that together, we can, and we will overcome.”

Ambani’s also highlighted the RIL’s contribution in setting up Covid care facilities to help patients. Last year, apart from donating Rs 556 crores to the PM CARES fund, the RIL had spent hundreds of crores building hospitals, and covid care facilities. Ambani stated that by the time the second wave hit India, Reliance had set up additional 875 hospital beds in Mumbai.

She also stated that though RIL had never produced medical oxygen before when the country needed it, they repurposed the Jamnagar refinery to produce 1100 MT of medical-grade liquid oxygen per day and supplied it to various states.

RIL to venture into New Energy

RIL chief Mukesh Ambani has announced that RIL will be investing Rs 60,000 crores into the new energy business. It is launching a new energy development centre named Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex. It plans to start 4 giga factories focusing on solar energy, storage batteries, hydrogen cells and others. Mukesh Ambani stated that RUL targets 100GW of energy production by 2030.

The Giga Complex is coming up in a 5000 acres area in Jamnagar. Mukesh Ambani also announced a new 5G partnership between Jio and Google to provide faster internet.

