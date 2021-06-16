Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Ruckus in Pakistan parliament: Ruling party and opposition leaders hurl abuses against each other, throw papers

Apparently, the chaos broke out after the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz(PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif addressed the house and highlighted the Imran Khan government's failures to keep up with its promises.

Pakistani legislators create chaos in Assembly over Imran Khan government's budget proposal
Ruckus in Pakistan Parliament(Image Source: YouTube)
Chaos swept the Pakistan National Assembly on Tuesday after the Opposition parties attacked the Imran Khan government’s budget proposals stating that it had failed to provide relief to the people suffering from the menace of unemployment and inflation.

According to the video of the incident, the members of the treasury benches created a ruckus on the floor and started making noise and abusing each other. The legislators were seen throwing the copies of the budget and using choicest of the expletives against their opponents.

Source: YouTube

In the video that has now gone viral, Pakistan National Assembly member Ali Nawaz Awan was seen using abusive words after an argument on a certain topic began. Federal minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also seen in the video standing by his seat and watching the ensuing commotion.

The pandemonium resulted in the adjournment of the session till Wednesday at 2 pm. “The Sitting of the National Assembly has been adjourned to meet again on Wednesday, the 16th June 2021 at 2:00 p.m,” the National Assembly of Pakistan wrote in a tweet.

Videos of the ruckus, with parliamentarians hurling choicest abuses against each other, are now viral on the social media.

Pandemonium breaks out after Leader of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif slams Imran Khan government

“Imran Khan Niazi promised 10 million jobs. Where are those jobs? Where are the USD 300bn that was supposed to be brought back to the country from abroad?” Sharif asked.

According to Geo News, Sharif’s piercing questions was a trigger for the treasury members to behave in an unruly manner in the Pakistan Assembly. They greeted Sharif with jeers, slogans, whistles and even hurled abuses at him.

However, Sharif was undeterred by the rowdy behaviour of the treasury members. He continued lashing out at the Pakistani government, saying that Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s claims of eliminating corruption were hollow and false. “Pakistan is stricken with the worst form of corruption today,” he added.

Speaker Asad Qaiser kept asking legislators to refrain from shouting and allowing the leader of the Opposition to complete his say. However, no one paid heed to his request. The leader of the opposition continued speaking wearing headphones to drown out the opposition jeers.

The budget was presented by Pakistan finance minister Shaukat Tarin earlier this week.

