Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Khan vs Khan: Court restrains Kamaal R Khan from tweeting against Salman Khan, he says ‘no interest in taking name of Bollywood gunda’

Ever since Salman Khan filed a defamation suit against KRK, the latter has been dissing the actor and his closed ones when he is not occupied with reviling singer Mika Singh and other personalities.

OpIndia Staff
Court restrains Kamaal R Khan from posting any derogatory statements against Salman Khan and his family
Salman Khan(L), Kamaal R Khan(R)
167

A local Mumbai court on Wednesday provided temporary relief to actor Salman Khan after it restrained self-styled film critic Kamaal R Khan from posting any derogatory posts on the actor and his family.

The court passed the interim order in a defamation suit filed by the Radhe actor against Kamaal R Khan(KRK).

Meanwhile, without taking any names, KRK tweeted that he has no interest in taking name of the ‘Bollywood gunda’.

‘Why should I take a criminal’s name? But I will still review the films. Release one if you have guts Gunde bhai,’ he tweeted.

Salman Khan files defamation suit against KRK for spreading falsehoods and lies

In May 2021, KRK posted a tweet alleging that actor Salman Khan has filed a defamation case against him because of his unfavourable review of his latest film “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai“. However, Salman’s lawyer claimed the lawsuit was in response to allegations of corruption and money laundering.

The full statement from DSK Legal, Salman Khan’s legal team, reads, “Mr Kamaal R Khan, the Defendant, has put out a series of tweets and videos alleging that Mr Salman Khan has sued him for defamation because the Defendant reviewed the film, Radhe. This is incorrect.”

“The suit has been filed as the Defendant has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand Being Human are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits. Defendant has been spreading malicious falsehoods and defaming Mr Salman Khan consistently over several months, clearly with a view to draw attention to himself,” the response from DSK Legal said.

And ever since Salman Khan filed a defamation suit against KRK, the latter has been dissing the actor and his closed ones when he is not occupied with reviling singer Mika Singh and other personalities. Despite Salman Khan’s lawyers contended that the lawsuit was not filed for his review, KRK had repeatedly alleged that the case was lodged against him because Salman was unhappy with his deprecating comments on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

KRK pans Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

On May 13, KRK had reviewed Salman Khan’s latest release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, where he kept referring to Salman Khan as ‘Daadu’ (grandfather).

KRK had said that in action scenes it was quite evident that some of the scenes were done by Salman Khan’s ‘duplicate’ (body double). He said that people on set would have noticed the difference between the two but they must be too afraid (of Salman Khan) to point it out. “Because if they would have said, Daadu would’ve asked him not to come to sets anymore,” he said.

He further refers to the lead heroine and love interest, Disha Patani, as Salman Khan’s granddaughter. “Disha is a model and when Sallu Daadu meets her for the first time, he tells her that he also wants to become a model. That means, Sallu Daadu’s age is about 20-22 and Disha starts calling him ‘Bholu cute boy’. After this, in rest of the movie she keeps calling him ‘Bholu cute boy’. After this, Sallu Daadu also removes his shirt in one scene. And VFX team has done a great job. They have put up his 25-year-old on this face,” he says in the review.

“The grandfather and granddaughter (Salman and Disha) keep meeting throughout the film and there are random songs. When there are songs, it is a relief because there is no story in the film. So at least there is something to see in songs,” KRK says.

“The story is a blot on the name of stories, the screenplay is mental torture and dialogues are disgusting,” he adds. “You all know that VFX’ed Salman Khan Daadu does not know acting, he does all the scenes in the same expression, so obviously he has acted as badly as he is an actor,” Khan says.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

