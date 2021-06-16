Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Home News Reports Serum Institute of India all set to manufacture Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine Covovax, trial data...
News Reports
Updated:

Serum Institute of India all set to manufacture Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine Covovax, trial data demonstrates 90.4 overall efficacy

According to the global trial data, Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate provides 100 per cent protection against moderate and severe disease, with 90.4 per cent efficacy overall

OpIndia Staff
Novavax's Covavax likely to debut in India
Serum Institute of India starts manufacturing Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate(Image Source: Indian Express)
4

Another COVID-19 vaccine is all set to debut in India as the Pune based Serum Institute of India is gearing itself for the production of Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate ‘Covovax’, which has demonstrated an overall 90.4 per cent efficacy in phase 3 clinical trials. SII CEO Adar Poonawalla hopes to launch ‘Covavax’ in India by September as its trials are in advanced stages of completion.

Earlier last year, Novavax signed a manufacturing agreement with SII for its COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373. Poonawalla said the trials of the vaccine will likely conclude by November this year. However, he mentioned the pharmaceutical giant can apply for a vaccine license even before the trial in the country concludes based on the data from global trials.

The availability of Novavax’s vaccine will help the central government’s ambitious goal of jabbing the entire country by December 2021. The Centre expects the availability of 200 mn doses of Covovax between August and December. It is assumed that India will allow entry of this vaccine here once the USFDA approves it. The company is also planning to start the trials of Covovax for children in July.

Novavax’s partner Serum Institute of India is focusing to manufacture 50 mn doses of Covovax a month at its Pune facility. The company has not disclosed the volume of vaccines it is producing now, but it is surmised that the current production capacity is less than 50 mn monthly doses currently.

Novavax claims 100 per cent protection against moderate and severe COVID-19, overall 90.4 per cent efficacy

According to the global trial data, Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate provides 100 per cent protection against moderate and severe disease, 90.4 per cent efficacy overall, and also met the primary endpoint in the PREVENT-19 phase 3 trial, the company said in a statement issued on June 14.

Novavax claimed that preliminary safety data showed that the vaccine was generally well-tolerated, and serious adverse events were low in number. No single adverse event term was reported by more than one per cent of the participants, it claimed.

The company said it will file regulatory authorisations in the third quarter. The company also mentioned that if regulatory hurdles are cleared, it is well poised to reach a manufacturing capacity of 100 mn doses a month by the end of the third quarter and 150 mn doses per month by the fourth quarter of 2021.

“Today, Novavax is one step closer to addressing the critical and persistent global public health need for additional COVID-19 vaccines. These clinical results reinforce that NVX-CoV2373 is extremely effective and offers complete protection against both moderate and severe COVID-19 infection,” said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax.

The statement further mentioned that the study enrolled 29,960 volunteers across 119 cities in the US and Mexico to evaluate the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of the company’s vaccine candidate. It added that the emphasis was placed on recruiting a representative population of communities and demographic groups most affected by the disease.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Fact-Check

Congress leader spreads vaccine hesitancy again, this time claims newborn calves are slaughtered for their serum. Here is the truth

Anurag -
Covaxin does not contain newborn calf serum. It was used for development of cells to replicate Covid-19 virus in lab to produce vaccine.
News Reports

Virtual hearing embarrassment: Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi caught attending the court proceedings without pants

OpIndia Staff -
Abhishek Manu Singhvi was caught attending court proceedings in boxer shorts when one of the screens accidentally fell off and showed the naked legs of the senior advocate

The Quint withdraws its cartoon defaming ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chant after Ghaziabad ‘hate crime’ turns out to be fake

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
TheQuint in an attempt to further its Hinduphobic propaganda published a cartoon featuring two completely unrelated incidents and parroted Zubair's baseless claims.

What happened in UP was illustrative of Twitter’s arbitrariness in fighting fake news: RS Prasad hits out on Twitter after it loses its safety...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While talking about the safe harbour provision of Twitter, Ravi Shankar Prasad said it has failed to comply with the Intermediary Guidelines

Gujarat govt implements stringent law to curb the menace of forced religious conversion. Read who all can be held guilty

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Gujarat government has notified the Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill 2021 with effect from June 15 to curb the menace of forced religious conversion in the state

Govt refutes New Indian Express’s report on FCI’s involvement in rice scam, says distribution is state govt responsibility

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Government refuted claims of involvement of FCI in the alleged 'rice scam' where the Assam raided a godown and seized one lakh bags meant for distribution to the poor was being repackaged by a private company.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai’ earns Rs 17,792 over three days from two theatres in Maharashtra: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Citing low occupancy, the theatres screening Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have reduced number of its daily shows
Read more
News Reports

As Yogi Sarkar lodges FIR against Twitter, 8 others, Alt News co-founder Zubair deletes fake hate crime video: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The UP Govt has initiated action against Twitter for failing to take down tweets that spread misinformation about a crime in the state.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Here is the truth about the land deal by Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and how the allegations by likes of AAP are baseless

Nupur J Sharma -
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and its head Champat Rai bought an additional piece of land for the purposes of additional construction to facilitate pilgrims who would be travelling to Ayodhya
Read more
Sports

Nikhil Kamath disregarded Viswanathan Anand’s request to not use his name in public communication after cheating, says grandmaster’s wife

OpIndia Staff -
Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath recently apologised for using unfair means to defeat Chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

How Alt News cofounder Mohammed Zubair communalised a petty quarrel and tried to defame ‘Jai Shri Ram’

OpIndia Staff -
It must be pointed out that the video of the assault does not contain any audio, which can verify the claim that Saifi was coerced into chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' or 'Ram Ram'
Read more
News Reports

Islamist apologists spread fake propaganda to defame Jai Shri Ram. Here are the ‘liberals’ who are ‘ashamed’ over fake news

Akshita Bhadauria -
'Liberals' and Islamist apologist not only want to defame Jai Shri Ram chant, but also want Hindus to be ashamed over fake hate crime.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
553,614FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com