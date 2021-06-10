Thursday, June 10, 2021
Updated:

Shashi Tharoor mocks divyang people while trying to poke fun at PM Modi’s supporters

Shashi Tharoor mocked BJP supporters who might opt to donate their eyes, saying their eyes will remain blind supporters of the Modi even after their death

OpIndia Staff
Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor
After sharing fake news and morphed images to mock the Prime Minister, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took the liberty to mock divyang people just to poke fun at Narendra Modi’s supporters.

In a poor and distasteful Tweet, Tharoor copy-pasted in all probabilities what looks like a WhatsApp forward to suggest that Andhbhakts (a term used to mock Modi supporters) should donate their eyes so they can continue to seek ‘Acche Din’ even after their death.

Tharoor did insert a nonsensical disclaimer of “tweeting without comment” to dust off his hands of the tasteless joke made as a member of Lok Sabha. 

It is not sure if his Tweet was to motivate people to opt for eye donation to help the blind or to accomplish his daily quota of blind hate towards Prime Minister Modi. But his tweet mocks the BJP supporters who might opt to donate their eyes, as he suggests that even after their death, their eyes will remain blind supporters of the BJP.

Netizens react to Tharoor’s Tweet

Twitter users were quick to remind Shashi Tharoor of his utilization of eye donation to attack BJP supporters. 

A user who goes by the handle ‘rose_k01’ asked Tharoor about his ‘Acche Din.’

Another user remarked that literacy is not enough and one needs to imbibe values as well. 

Another user pointed out how the Congress party is just left with trolls and no leaders.

Another user questioned Tharoor’s credibility and the current position he holds in the political system.

Tharoor made the Tweet on June 10 which is observed as World Eye Donation Day across the globe.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

