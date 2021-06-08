Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Swapna Patker, who accused Sanjay Raut of harassment and torture, taken to police station without written summons, says lawyer

The development was shared by a Twitter user named Varun Singh, who quoted Patker's lawyer and shared screenshots of his chat with her to allege that Bandra police officials have taken Patker along with them.

OpIndia Staff
Dr Swapna Patker who filed a case of harassment against Sanjay Raut in Bombay HC taken into custody by Bandra police, her advocate claims
Dr Swapna Patker(L), Sanjay Raut(R)
4

Psychologist Dr Swapna Patker, who had filed a stalking case in Bombay HC against Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, has been taken to Bandra Police station by police without any written summons, her advocate Abha Singh has said. Singh also alleged that she was not provided with an FIR copy before cops took her to the police station.

The development was shared by a Twitter user named Varun Singh, who quoted Patker’s lawyer and shared screenshots of his chat with her to allege that Bandra police officials have taken Patker along with them. A few hours back, advocate Singh also took to Twitter to inform that she is rushing to the Bandra Police station after her client was taken into custody for filing a case of harassment against the leader of one of the parties ruling Maharashtra.

“Rushing to Bandra West Police Station. Swapna Patkar who had filed a stalking case in Bombay High Court bears the brunt.3 Cops including PI Padmakar Devre have come to her house and taken her to the police station without any written summons. Copy of FIR not given @supriyasule,” Singh tweeted.

Dr Swapna Patker accuses Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of 8 years of harassment, torture, vulgar video calls, character assassination and abuse

Earlier in April 2021, Dr Swapna Patker wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which she alleged that she is being harassed, tortured and abused by Shiv Sena MP and Editor of Saamana, Sanjay Raut, since the past eight years.

Dr Swapna informed OpIndia that she used to write columns for Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece publication Saamna from 2009-2014 and also took care of some of Sanjay Raut’s Rajya Sabha work. However, when she decided to get back to her profession from her passion, Dr Swapna alleged that Sanjay Raut was not happy with her decision and started to heckle, harass and torture her. 

Detailing her ordeal in a two-page letter to the Prime Minister which is pinned on her Twitter profile, Dr Swapna appealed for justice and security. Appealing that her matter be considered at the earliest, she said her complaints were ignored by the police, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, ex-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and other officials of Maharashtra as the perpetrator has a stronghold in the political party. Dr Swapna claimed that she also met NCP leader Supriya Sule to narrate her ordeal, but that just made matters worse for her.

Dr Swapna in her letter stated that she had been attacked physically in 2013, multiple false cases have been filed against her, her family and friends have been tortured for the past eight years yet no action has been taken by the police department on any of her complaints. She alleged that her relatives were once called and assaulted on the third floor of Shiv Sena Bhavan.

The owner of Dream & Happiness Wellness Centre, Dr Swapna also alleged that Raut had made multiple attempts to malign her character, defame her and wreck her professional life. She says that she was threatened with being slapped with a prostitution case. She says that she has been the victim of vulgar abuses over phone calls and has also received vulgar video calls.

