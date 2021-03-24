While the state of Maharashtra is crumbling under the second wave of Covid-19, extortion scam and transfer racket, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on the other hand is all set to host a dinner party tonight at his Delhi residence. As per a report in Lokmat, the guest list features many BJP MPs from Maharashtra.

It is said that the party was pre-planned by Shiv Sena MP, Sanjay Raut, before the ‘vasooli gate’ news broke out. The invite was extended to all the MPs from Maharashtra, including that from BJP. Whether the invited BJP MPs will take part in the dinner or no is to be seen.

Maharashtra BJP leaders are currently agitating over Anil Deshmukh’s alleged involvement in the corruption case after his name featured in a letter written by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh. Maharashtra opposition leader, Devendra Fadnavis, is constantly pressurizing the MVA government to suspend Anil Deshmukh as Maharashtra Home Minister and initiate a probe against him on his alleged involvement in the extortions.

Devendra Fadnavis assisted by top Maharashtra leaders like BJP Maharashtra President Chandrakantdada Patil, Sudhirbhau Mungantiwar, LoP Pravin Darkar, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Ashish Shelar, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, and Jaykumar Rawal submitted a memorandum to the governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari to demand a report from Maharashtra government on handling of corona crisis and recent controversies which include the extortion case, transfer racket gate, and Mansukh Hiren’s death case.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut has rubbished all the claims and alleged that there is nothing serious about the transfer racket case. HE alleged that it is an attempt by the BJP to de-stabilize the otherwise strong Maha Vikas Aghadi government. “The government will not come under threat with it,” Sanjay Raut claimed in a press interaction.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh met Uddhav Thackeray last evening at the latter’s residence in Mumbai. Maharashtra Cabinet is scheduled to hold a meeting today which is said to form a panel probe Param Bir’s claim.